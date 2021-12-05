Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Prepare for ‘Hit and Run’

Entering tonight’s CSI: Vegas season 1 finale, we knew that most questions were geared around one person: David Hodges. Did the team actually find him?. Well, we saw that for most of the episode, there were some serious dilemmas playing out all around this character. He was missing for at least some of the episode and at about the 45-minute mark, we’ll be honest in saying that we don’t know how they were going to die up every loose end. Would someone be able to find him; or, were we going to see this left as a major cliffhanger? (There is no season 2 confirmed at the moment, adding further to some of the chaos.)

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO