Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Prepare for ‘Hit and Run’

Want to know when the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, or at least some of what could be coming up next?. Well, let’s start with the fact that you’ll be seeing this show wrap things up entirely in early January. Per a new press release obtained by SpoilerTV, the final episode is airing on Sunday, January 9 on the showtime. The title here is “Sins of the Father,” which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone. In addition to being a commonly-used title for TV shows, it also perfectly explains the relationship between Dexter Morgan and his son Harrison. Dexter’s actions are much of the reason why Harrison became the person he is, and there is no evidence that this is about to change.
