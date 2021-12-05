Opinion: Everyone's A John DeLorean In The Age Of The EV

When Tesla first entered the car market, the headlines were rife with reports of build quality issues, and despite a concerted effort by the EV manufacturing giant, it seems that these issues remain. Earlier this year, we reported that Tesla's quality woes had followed it all the way to China, one of its biggest and most important markets, and in September, the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) found that Tesla's perceived reliability and quality had dipped to 231 problems per 100 vehicles, compared to brands like Ram, which only had 128 PP100. To illustrate Tesla's issue, YouTube user Legend17 posted a video comparing the differences between his 2021 Tesla Model 3 and a new 2022 model.
