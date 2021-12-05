Opinion: Everyone's A John DeLorean In The Age Of The EV

As we've noted countless times before, electric cars face a single fundamental flaw, and that is charging times. New EVs have a similar range to combustion-powered cars, but when it comes time to recharge, you're in for a long wait. Bigger batteries carry more weight and take longer to charge, but what if there was a way to make batteries smaller without impacting practicality? Well, that's the idea behind roads that can wirelessly charge your EV. Wireless charging is not a new concept, but it's only just starting to take off as an innovation that multiple automakers are trying to perfect. In an effort to become one of the first to nail the tech, Stellantis has joined a project that has resulted in a wireless charging circuit.

