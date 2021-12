The Notre Dame football team has been without Kyle Hamilton for some time now, and after declaring for the NFL Draft, his time with the Irish is over. It’s something that most fans have expected since his freshman season, but Notre Dame football All-American safety Kyle Hamilton will be declaring for the NFL Draft, forgoing his senior season. This is no surprise because of his raw talent, which has been obvious for years and should lead to Hamilton being a high first-round draft pick.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO