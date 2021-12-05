ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? ‘A Made Maggie’ preview

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? Is the show about to go off the air for a little while? Within this piece, we have a LOT to get into. So where do we kick things off here? We suppose it’s by getting the bad news out of the way. There...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

The Simpsons season 33 episode 10 return date over at Fox

Following tonight’s new episode, it makes sense to want to know The Simpsons season 33 episode 10 return date. Rest assured, we’ve got that within this piece, plus a longer look at where things are going from here. We’ve had a good dose of new episodes as of late, but...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Is season 5 episode 9 on the air?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’re happy to offer you an answer to that following last week’s hiatus. The first thing we should do here is make it clear that thankfully, this short hiatus is officially over! You will have a chance to see “Past is Prologue” starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a lot of big stuff unraveling throughout here, whether it be Athena digging deep into the past, Buck analyzing his personal life, or a massive crisis that comes in the way of a sinkhole downtown. We can’t even begin to think of the damage that would come from this.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Survivor 41 episode 12 details: Prepare for a ‘truth bomb’

You know that old saying that “the truth can set you free”? Well, let’s just say that it doesn’t always apply to the game of Survivor, and you will see a reminder of that on Wednesday night’s all-new episode. Per a CBS press release late this week, you should brace yourself for a truth-bomb at Tribal Council that could be flipping plans around at the last second.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 27?

For many of us, we’re on to night two of Thanksgiving leftovers. But will Saturday Night Live serve up something new? Or should SNL fans expect another helping of old material?. We last saw SNL back on November 20. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Football
brproud.com

PREVIEW: ‘Annie Live’ set to air tonight on NBC 33

(NBC) — “The Sound of Music,” “Peter Pan,” “Hairspray” and “The Wiz” are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner “Annie” joins that group. The music is some of Broadway’s most recognizable...
MOVIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Is the truth out there?

As we prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 6 on Showtime next weekend, one thing is clear: There is trouble in every direction. Dexter Morgan, for the first time all season, has to be worried about his true identity being exposed in the town of Iron Lake. The title for the hour is “Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,” but we have a feeling that is the least of his concerns.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 9 (finale) preview: ‘All the Bells Say’

Next week on HBO, we hope that you’re ready for Succession season 3 episode 9. This is, after all, the epic finale. For whatever reason, this season is ending with an odd number of episodes, and we just have to hope that there’s a fitting conclusion that gets people really excited for what’s coming down the road.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Prepare for ‘Hit and Run’

Is The Rookie new tonight over on ABC? Is the show finally back on the air after an extended hiatus? We’re going to dive more into that now! Beyond just that, we’re also going to take a deeper dive into the future. Without further ado, let’s start off here by...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 10: Where’s the first promo?

If you read our story last night, then you know that NCIS season 19 episode 10 won’t be airing for a while. To be specific, the return date for “Pledge of Allegiance” is Monday, January 3. So why the long wait to get the first promo for it? Why didn’t...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Voice season 21 spoilers for Joshua Vacanti, Hailey Mia, top 8

As we prepare for tonight’s The Voice season 21 performance show, how about some song spoilers? Whether you are rooting for Joahua Vacanti, Girl Named Tom, Hailey Mia, or someone else, there’s a lot to dive into here. Will any of these songs move the needle at all entering tonight’s...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, first details revealed

Want to know when the Dexter: New Blood season 1 finale air date, or at least some of what could be coming up next?. Well, let’s start with the fact that you’ll be seeing this show wrap things up entirely in early January. Per a new press release obtained by SpoilerTV, the final episode is airing on Sunday, January 9 on the showtime. The title here is “Sins of the Father,” which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone. In addition to being a commonly-used title for TV shows, it also perfectly explains the relationship between Dexter Morgan and his son Harrison. Dexter’s actions are much of the reason why Harrison became the person he is, and there is no evidence that this is about to change.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood: Do awards submissions play into season 2 hopes?

Is there going to be a chance at a Dexter: New Blood season 2 over on Showtime? We live in a world where you can never truly say never. However, we’re also aware of the fact that the network has largely billed this show as a limited series; while Michael C. Hall and the rest of the cast have done their best to be coy about the story and what lies ahead, they’ve never made any promises that more could be coming.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, December 9?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about its spin-off Station 19? We know that these shows have been on hiatus the past couple of weeks. Is the break finally over?. Let’s start things off by sharing some good news — both of these shows are finally back on the air! It’s been quite a long hiatus and with that, we’re thrilled to be able to dive into these stories once more. There are episodes coming both this week and next, and within those we’re imagine that a wide array of different twists are going to surface. Hopefully, some of it will help to get past the recent tragedy we had with losing Dean Miller over on Station 19.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Wakefield season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Showtime?

Following the season 1 finale today at Showtime, can you expect a Wakefield season 2 renewal to happen? Or, is it more likely this is it?. For the time being, let’s just say that everything is up in the air. The Australian series is just wrapping its stateside run, and with a network like Showtime in particular, they are taking a look at so much more than just the live totals. They’ll dive more into how the show is faring in terms of online streams and DVR views, and all of these things could contribute to whether or not they want to acquire more of the show down the line.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS with ‘Keep the Faith,’ finally?

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that it’s been a couple of weeks since a new episode aired; is it time for that streak to be broken?. Well, here is where we’re happy to present some good news — finally! There is a new episode airing in just a matter of hours entitled “Keep the Faith,” and there’s a lot coming here both personally and professionally. For Hondo, he’ll have a change to re-take his position as team leader after having to serve in a different capacity for most of the season. That means more responsibility but, based on everything we’ve seen from him over the years, he welcomes that. This will also be a personal story for Shemar Moore’s character thanks to his father, and you can see a little bit more about that within the sneak peek below.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network, episode 6?

Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are we about to dive finally into episode 6?. We don’t think we have to tell you at this point how tense things are at the moment within the world of the Duttons. After all, Beth’s working for Market Equities (though really to take them down), Jamie’s closing in on the truth when it comes to his biological father, and Kayce is going to have himself pulled in all directions. Then, there’s John Dutton spending time with one of the last people you would probably expect: An activist named Summer.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? New Sterling K. Brown teases

Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? If you’re wondering about that very thing, we’re happy to give you an answer — plus, some bonus scoop!. First, the bad news: The series is still in the midst of a lengthy hiatus. We’re not at the end of the road just yet! With that being said, we’re starting to see the other side of the horizon. The show is premiering in just four weeks in early January! Things are going to start emotional with the Big Three celebrating their 41st birthday and from there, the tears are only going to escalate.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? ‘Reality Check’ expectations

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know a lot of people have been waiting a while for season 12 episode 8. Is it finally here?. Without further ado, let’s go ahead and hand over the great news: You will have a chance to see Tom Selleck and the rest of the cast on the air tonight! The next new episode, titled “Reality Chef,” is poised to arrive after the Thanksgiving Week delay. This is the penultimate episode of the calendar year, and also one featuring interesting personal conflicts for a number of different Reagans — plus also Anthony, who is dealing with some family trouble.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy