Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? ‘A Made Maggie’ preview

Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? We know that it’s been a couple of weeks since a new episode aired; is it time for that streak to be broken?. Well, here is where we’re happy to present some good news — finally! There is a new episode airing in just a matter of hours entitled “Keep the Faith,” and there’s a lot coming here both personally and professionally. For Hondo, he’ll have a change to re-take his position as team leader after having to serve in a different capacity for most of the season. That means more responsibility but, based on everything we’ve seen from him over the years, he welcomes that. This will also be a personal story for Shemar Moore’s character thanks to his father, and you can see a little bit more about that within the sneak peek below.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO