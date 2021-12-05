ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Live nativity at Faith United Methodist rescheduled due to weather

By John Lamb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual event, which includes live animals and actors recreating...

Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
The State-Journal

New art exhibit installed in First United Methodist Church gallery

First United Methodist Church recently installed a new art exhibit in its gallery on the first floor of the Wesley Center. “We change exhibits every month or two but have not been able to have an artist reception lately due to COVID,” said Kay Scott. The latest installation includes paintings...
FRANKFORT, KY
peoplenewspapers.com

Faith Friday: Hanging of the Greens at First United Methodist-Dallas

The fifth and sixth graders that are part of the Zone 56 program at First United Methodist Church in downtown Dallas led the congregation last Sunday in the church’s first holiday service of the season, the Hanging of the Greens. The children helped usher in the Christmas season with carols,...
RELIGION
hometownheadlines.com

Living Nativity returns to Trinity United Methodist Church on Dec. 22-24; donations of coats, hats, gloves, socks to be accepted as well.

Media release: Nov. 28 marks the start of Advent with the lighting of the candle of hope. Advent, for Christians, represents the season of anticipating the coming of Jesus into the world, and the four Sundays before Christmas celebrate God’s hope, joy, love and peace. Trinity United Methodist Church members...
RELIGION
Jesus Christ
pahomepage.com

Live Nativity in Mountaintop

(WBRE/WYOU) The Mountaintop Family Church will host a Live Nativity on Friday, December 10th, and Saturday, December 11th. The event will feature the Living Nativity complete with live animals. The community can drive through this very special holiday event. It will run from 5:30 pm to 8 pm on both...
FESTIVAL
spectrumlocalnews.com

A final goodbye to Selwyn United Methodist Church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anna Castilow has attended Selwyn United Methodist Church since she can remember. After 75 years, it’s getting torn down next week. Selwyn United Methodist Church is scheduled for demolition December 1. Membership declined at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Selwyn merged with Grace United Methodist in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Weather#Nativity#Animals#Faith United Methodist
Reporter

World-renowned guitar duo to perform at Yardley United Methodist Church

LOWER MAKEFIELD >> World-renowned Newman and Oltman Guitar Duo will be guest musicians at a special worship service at Yardley United Methodist Church on Sunday, December 12 beginning at 9 a.m. This classical guitar duo’s phenomenal musicianship and innovative programming has placed them solidly at the top of their field....
YARDLEY, PA
Longview News-Journal

First United Methodist Church has long history in New Iberia

First United Methodist Church in New Iberia has a longstanding history in New Iberia, as well as the broader Methodist Church in the Teche Area. The Rev. Paul Fontenot has been part of the church since 2003, and the congregation still continues to offer its services in New Iberia. What’s...
NEW IBERIA, LA
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
spacecoastdaily.com

Suntree United Methodist Church to Host Drive-Thru Nativity Experience ‘Journey Through Bethlehem’

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Looking to add a meaningful new holiday tradition? Then bundle the kids in the car and head to The Nativity Experience. A Journey Through Bethlehem at Suntree United Methodist Church on is set Saturday, December 11, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Dozens of volunteers will provide a live-action depiction of Bethlehem from 2,021 years ago.
MELBOURNE, FL
Press Connects | Press & Sun-Bulletin

Faith: For Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Binghamton, pandemic has inspired growth

“Activism that grows our souls” is how Pastor Harold Wheat describes the focus of a “visioning” process at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Binghamton. “How we envision the next steps of our life together,” he said, “what’s emerging so far is really wonderful. It’s a congregation that’s focused growing spiritually and being a congregation that’s focused on doing practical things to help our neighbors.” ...
BINGHAMTON, NY
bgindependentmedia.org

Food distribution at First United Methodist set for Dec. 3

The next Food Distribution & Senior Food Box Program at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green, will be Friday, Dec. 3, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. There will be a drive-thru set up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
cheathamcountyexchange.com

Pegram United Methodist Church’s food remains popular

Pegram United Methodist Church served up platefuls of loving tradition and blessing with its Annual Bazaar And Bake Sale on Nov. 20. Donna Tidwell said that the event is about 75 years old. About 15 church volunteers help to set up the bake sale, country meal and crafts area. Proceeds...
PEGRAM, TN
reportertoday.com

Centenary United Methodist Church Ham Dinner

On December 18, 2021, 5:30 pm, Centenary United Methodist Church 15 Sanford St, will be cooking up a delicious baked ham dinner "to go" on Saturday December 18. Our takeout dinner will include baked ham, mashed potatoes, vegetable, dinner roll and a homemade dessert. All meals ready to go by 5:30pm.
RELIGION
chinookobserver.com

Coast Chronicles: United Methodist Church: Balancing the past with the future

History is a tricky substance. Is it animal or mineral, liquid or solid? Does it live on the page or only in the minds and hearts of the protagonists? Seems it can disappear in a moment — when a building comes down, a post office closes, or someone dies — if it was ever clear in the first place. In our home, so rich with history, you might well ask, “How can our community — its institutions and people — honor the past, yet retain the resilience and ability to adapt to the future?”
OCEAN PARK, WA
Hampshire Review

Forest Glen United Methodist: A church the community built

Forest Glen United Methodist Church, located on Green Spring Road, came into existence on Sept. 20, 1902, on land that was donated by Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Crounse. The people of the community built the church. Luther Hinkle and Jim Dennison hauled the logs to Dan’s Run to be sawed...
RELIGION

