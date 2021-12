Ah, Black Friday. A time for reduced prices and unnecessary spending. It’s basically capitalism, as a holiday – complete with capitalism’s usual tradition of extending “holiday seasons” as far as they can (Cyber Monday is just around the corner!). As usual, all those big-ticket items went on sale – consoles included. All the major players took part, but Microsoft walked away with a huge win. Was it the highly sought-after PlayStation 5? How about the revolutionary Nintendo Switch? Well, you read the title. The Xbox Series S sold crazy well, according to data collected from over a thousand retailers, and an exponentially higher amount of digital storefronts.

