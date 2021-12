Going their separate ways. After five years together and a seven-month engagement, Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy have split. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” Leviss, 26, shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 5. “We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love.”

