This Starbucks Caramel Apple Spice Cider Copycat is my Fall drink of choice! This delicious warm apple cider drink is THE actual recipe used at Starbucks. I know that when people think of Starbucks seasonal drinks, they think of the classic PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte), but not our family! Last year Emily introduced me to this Caramel Apple Spice Starbucks drink. It instantly became my holiday drink of choice. I would go to Starbucks all the time on cold, snowy days to get it. I am not the only one who feels this way! One person in the comments says, “Oh. My. Goodness. My husband and I LOVE LOVE LOVE this drink! We recently moved to a very small rural area where there are no Starbucks (a place like this really does exist)and I was just thinking I was going to have to treat myself when we go visit family for the holidays. THANK YOU! Now we can make it anytime, yay!!”

