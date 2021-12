COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football recruits Bryce West and Robert Stafford are on two different journeys, but could end up at the same place. Within the last week, cornerbacks West (2024 class) and Stafford (2023) received an OSU offer. It increased the Buckeyes’ total of 110 offers to high school underclassmen, 14 of which are CBs. OSU is still looking for its first non-senior CB commit but it has taken the first step with these two.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO