Apple takes Russia to court over App Store ruling

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 5 days ago

Apple is still fighting Russia over alleged App Store abuse. Both 9to5Mac and RT report Apple is asking for a judicial review of a Federal Antimonopoly Service warning from August that allows developers to mention alternatives to the App Store's in-app payment system. FAS...

www.engadget.com

BGR.com

WhatsApp now supports cryptocurrency payments in the US

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals Facebook (now Meta) wanted to launch a cryptocurrency payment service of its own a few years ago. The idea was that people would use it together with a Facebook-made digital wallet to send and receive money via chat apps like Messenger or WhatsApp. Called Libra, the project saw plenty of resistance from users and regulators, and Facebook seemingly abandoned it. But the company didn’t give up altogether. The metaverse teasers from Mark Zuckerberg included cryptocurrency references just a few weeks ago. Fast-forward to mid-December, and WhatsApp has now...
Engadget

Microsoft tried and failed to bring Xbox games to the iOS App Store

The Epic Games vs. Apple trials brought to light how Microsoft tried to conjure up solutions on how to make Xbox games available from the App Store. Apple revised its guidelines last year so that companies like Microsoft and Google can make their games available on iOS. That said, they can only do so by releasing each game as an app that users can download. Microsoft previously said that forcing users to download hundreds of game apps is "a bad experience," but it would've reportedly done so if Apple had agreed to its proposal.
Engadget

#AppleToo organizer will no longer withdraw her labor board complaint

Back in November, Apple engineer Cher Scarlett left the tech giant. Scarlett was one of the lead organizers of the #AppleToo movement and aired fellow employees' and workers' grievances against the company on their behalf. She also filed a complaint against Apple with the National Labor Relations Board for allegedly suppressing workers' organizing efforts and interfering with surveys involving gender pay equity. The former Apple engineer was supposed to withdraw her complaint as part of the settlement when she left. Now, though, she told Forbes that she's no longer withdrawing her complaint because of the way Apple chose to execute the terms it agreed to.
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
Computerworld

Apple should enforce the App Store privacy promise

A Financial Times report seems to argue that Apple has allowed app developers to collect customer data from iPhone users without their permission. This isn’t a new story, but shows that those of us who have denied App Tracking permission may still be tracked, thanks to a loophole. When...
9to5Mac

Apple renews ‘Mammoth’ trademark, hinting at potential name for macOS 13

Apple was recently granted a trademark extension for the name “Mammoth” in the computer operating system category, hinting at a possible name for next year’s release of macOS. The trademark extension was approved on November 16 according to filings. Apple’s “Mammoth” trademark is owned by the shell corporation Yosemite Research LLC.
VentureBeat

Apple wins delay on App Store changes from Epic antitrust ruling

Apple was granted a delay today to its deadline to make changes to the App Store following the massive antitrust lawsuit with Epic Games that was settled earlier this year. Now it will no longer have to make those changes by December 9, and it’s unclear at the moment if it will have to make them at all.
AFP

Italy hits Amazon with 1.1-billion-euro antitrust fine

Italian regulators hit Amazon with a massive 1.1-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) antitrust fine Thursday for allegedly abusing its dominance to push its logistics business, in the latest European action against US Big Tech. "What Amazon did (allegedly) is very typical of what the GAFA companies do, that is to say use a dominant position to push a related activity, in this case logistics services," Pierre Zelenko, a lawyer specialising in competition law at Linklaters in Paris, told AFP. - EU action - Last month, EU legislation to impose unprecedented restrictions on how US tech giants do business passed a first, significant hurdle, with a European Parliament committee approving their version of the Digital Markets Act. 
WebProNews

Appeals Court Sides With Apple, Delays App Store Change During Appeal

Apple won an appeal to delay an order that would allow developers to avoid its App Store commission while the company continues the appeal process. Epic sued Apple in an effort to break up the Apple ecosystem and force the company to allow third-party stores, as well as payment systems, on iOS/iPadOS. Epic claimed Apple was an abusive monopoly, and should be treated accordingly. Ultimately, Epic lost nine out of its 10 claims. The only point Epic won was the judge ruling that Apple must allow developers to include in-app links to outside payment options.
Engadget

Italian regulator fines Amazon $1.28 billion for abusing its market dominance

Italy's antitrust authority (AGCM) has fined Amazon €1.13 billion ($1.28 billion) for "abuse of dominant position," the second penalty it has imposed on Amazon over the last month. Amazon holds a position of "absolute dominance" in the Italian brokerage services market, "which has allowed it to promote its own logistics service, called Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA)," the authority wrote in a (Google translated) press release.
Hot Hardware

Epic Lawsuit Over Apple's In-App Payment Rules Dealt A Last-Minute Blow

Like a basketball player heaving a half-court shot as time expires, Apple scored a buzzer-beater of its own, but in a different kind of court. That would be the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit—it granted Apple's request for a permanent injunction on a previous ruling that required it to allow app developers to inject external links to payment systems outside of the App Store, thereby bypassing Apple's royalty fees.
