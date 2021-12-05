ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Priest pleads guilty to raping 10-year-old altar boy 30 years ago

By Joe Hiti
audacy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, a priest from Cincinnati entered a guilty plea to nine counts of raping a 10-year-old altar boy multiple times from 1988 to 1991. The priest was sentenced to seven years in prison. The sentence was worked out in a plea deal with Hamilton County prosecutors, and without...

www.audacy.com

