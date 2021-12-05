Priest pleads guilty to raping 10-year-old altar boy 30 years ago

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Idaho Springs Police Officer Nicholas Hanning pleaded guilty to third-degree assault in the May 30 arrest of Michael Clark. It’s part of a plea agreement reached with the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Nicholas Hanning (credit: District Attorney’s Office) Hanning was fired in July of 2021 following the incident in which he’s accused of getting violent with the 75-year-old man. The judge in the case said on Thursday, “I am going to accept the plea deal” but with conditions. Hanning also agreed to not work in law enforcement in the state of Colorado. When the judge asked Hanning, “Tell...

