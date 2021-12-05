Chester County Libraries to Host Climate Change Virtual Presentation

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Fund for Women and Girls is now accepting nominations for their 2022 Kitchen Table Award. Established in 2011 to honor a Chester County woman who represents the mission and values of the organization, the Kitchen Table Award is presented at their annual Making a Difference Luncheon; its recipient is an “outstanding Chester County woman who has made substantive contributions through service and/or philanthropy to improve the lives of women and girls through her own time, talent or resources.” The award is named in celebration of the genesis of The Fund: the many conversations held around kitchen, board and coffee tables that led to the formation of the organization in 1996. Nominations are open to the public.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 10 MINUTES AGO