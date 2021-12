Already third from last in the nation for COVID-19 vaccination rate, Alabama is also at the back of the pack for childhood vaccinations. COVID-19 vaccinations have been available for Alabama children between the ages of five and 11 for just over a month, and according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just over 4,100 Alabama children between 5 and 11 years old have been fully vaccinated.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO