Mississippi State

Sugar Bowl Matches No. 6 Baylor Against No. 8 Mississippi

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – No. 6 Baylor and No. 8 Mississippi will match up in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Baylor is coming off a Big 12 football championship after holding off Oklahoma State for a 21-16 victory Saturday in the conference title game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAVzy_0dEn3gu500
Baylor celebrates it’s victory over Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 Championship (Credit: AP Photo/Tim Heitman)

Ole Miss concluded its regular season with a 31-21 victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night for its first 10-win regular season in program history.

Ole Miss returns to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in five years and ninth time overall. Baylor makes its third Sugar Bowl appearance and second in three seasons.

