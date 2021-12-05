ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20/20 interviews ‘West Side Story’ cast, director and the late Stephen Sondheim: How to watch with or without cable

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Something’s Coming: West Side Story” airs on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply). The hourlong special previews Steven Spielberg’s new “West Side...

www.oregonlive.com

NY1

Stephen Sondheim, titan of musical theater behind 'Sweeney Todd,' 'West Side Story,' dies at 91

Widely known in theater circles as the "God" of musicals, Stephen Sondheim reinvented the art form as we know it today. From contributing lyrics to such groundbreaking works like "Gypsy and "West Side Story" to masterpieces like "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" and "A Little Night Music,” during his reign, Sondheim was an artist who was at the forefront of his craft.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxwilmington.com

A Star Is Born With 20-Year-Old Rachel Zegler as Maria in ‘West Side Story’

The highly anticipated “West Side Story” premiered in New York City Monday and many attendees who saw the film are raving about it. The film marks Spielberg’s movie-musical directorial debut. There’s buzz that Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita, could win an Oscar for the role. In 1962, Rita Moreno won Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Anita. Moreno also plays a role in Spielberg’s reboot, and is apparently so good, she could win another Oscar for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

How to watch the original West Side Story on DVD

When Spielberg’s remake hits cinemas on Dec. 10, it’ll be almost 50 years to the day after its L.A. premiere. If you’re feeling super-nostalgic (or if you’re looking for a great holiday gift for West Side Story superfans!), there’s a 50th anniversary, limited-edition box set available for purchase as well.
MOVIES
TVLine

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Pitch New Christmas Movies to Hallmark Channel

Has Jimmy Kimmel gifted Hallmark Channel its next hit Christmas movie? Kimmel appeared before network president and CEO Wonya Lucas, EVP of programming Lisa Hamilton Daly and SVP of programming Samantha DiPippo on Wednesday. The remote segment saw ABC’s late-night host pitch new “Countdown to Christmas” movies that starred many of Hallmark’s go-to actors. Take, for instance, Gnome for the Holidays starring Candace Cameron Bure. Or Mrs. Christmas Tree starring Dean Cain and Wynonna Judd. The segment culminated in a trailer for Deck the Hallmark, featuring Kimmel as jolly ol’ St. Nick and a certain Hallmark Channel queen as Mrs. Claus....
Decider

‘West Side Story’ 2021 Cast Guide: How New Stars Look Compared to 1961 Cast

Back in the mid-1950s, director Jerome Robbins and songwriters Leonard Bernstein and Steven Sondheim had the idea for a New York-based retelling of Romeo and Juliet. In 1957, West Side Story debuted on Broadway, the story of two star-crossed Upper West Siders, a white boy named Tony and the Puerto Rican girl he loves, Maria. When West Side Story was later made into a film in 1961, it was co-directed by Robbins and Robert Wise, and the original West Side Story cast included Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, and Richard Beymer. In the years since the film’s release, much has made of the fact that in a film where half of the actors were supposed to be Latino, the majority of the cast, aside from Moreno, was white. Still, the film went on to be a massive hit, Wood and Moreno’s careers would flourish, and the film’s musical legacy lives on.
Variety

Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner Among ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ Cast (TV News Roundup)

DreamWorks animation announced that Julia Stiles, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado and D’Arcy Carden have been cast in “Dragons: The Nine Realms,” which premieres on Hulu and Peacock on Dec. 23. They join Jeremy Shada, who stars as Tom Kullersen in the “How to Train Your Dragon” spinoff. The six-episode series is set 1,300 years after the events of the original movies, where dragons have become just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at...
TV SERIES
The Independent

'Dune,' 'CODA,' 'West Side Story' make AFI's 2021 top 10

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay s “Don't Look Up” among the year's 10 best films. The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and provide a boost to newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: Sian Heder's “CODA,” Denis Villeneuve's “Dune,” Reinaldo Marcus Greene’s “King Richard,” Paul Thomas Anderson's “Licorice Pizza,” Guillermo del Toro's “Nightmare Alley,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's “tick, tick... BOOM!” and Joel Coen's “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” AFI will also give special awards to Questlove's music documentary “Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical family drama “Belfast” and the Netflix series sensation “Squid Game.” The honorees will be celebrated in a Jan. 7 gathering at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
MOVIES
CBS New York

Broadway Dims Lights In Honor Of Stephen Sondheim

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Broadway paused Wednesday evening to remember legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died last month at the age of 91. The theater community gathered on 45th Street at 6:30 p.m. to dim the lights on Broadway marquees. A revival of Sondheim’s “Company” paid tribute, along with other shows. WATCH: Lin-Manuel Miranda Pays Tribute To Stephen Sondheim  “The community is really showing up to say goodbye to someone who stood with us, not through the last year, but really through our lifetimes for folks as young as me,” theater fan Kristin Rose said. “I’m an opera singer. I recently moved to New York City, and he’s touched both the worlds of musical theater and opera,” theater fan Laura McHugh said. WATCH: Erin Davie & Others Pay Tribute To Stephen Sondheim Sondheim’s long list of hit musicals includes “Gypsy,” “West Side Story,” “Sweeney Todd,” and “Sunday in the Park with George.” Joined our friends on Broadway in dimming the lights for a legend, Stephen Sondheim. pic.twitter.com/hNZmiOMmsr — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 9, 2021 “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” also dimmed the marquee at the Ed Sullivan Theater to pay tribute to Sondheim.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Musicals Haven’t Been Popular at the Box Office. Will ‘West Side Story’ Change That?

In 1961, “West Side Story”  dominated the box office and swept the Oscars. Now, six decades later, Steven Spielberg’s long-delayed remake of the beloved musical, in theaters on Friday, looks to also find itself in the awards race after receiving rapturous reviews. But the film’s commercial prospects may be less certain. On paper, the latest take on the oft-adapted Shakespearean love story is primed to be a smash because it’s based on one of the most cherished musicals in theater history and emanates from Hollywood’s most successful filmmaker in Spielberg. But “West Side Story” is returning to cinemas at a time when...
ENTERTAINMENT
