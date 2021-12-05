ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair Shores, MI

Listeria concerns prompt Alexander & Hornung to recall nearly 235K pounds of fully cooked pork

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. — Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Co. Inc., on Sunday announced the recall of roughy 234,391 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed.

The affected items were shipped to retailers nationwide, but St. Clair Shores, Michigan-based Alexander & Hornung has fielded no reports to date of adverse reactions related to the recall.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that product sampling reported positive Listeria monocytogenes results.

FSIS provided the following list of affected products and production dates.

Consumers who have purchased these products are advised not to consume them. The products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

The bacterium can cause listeriosis, which can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the recall notice stated.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

