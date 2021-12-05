ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ball St, Georgia St to play on Christmas in Camellia Bowl

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWPqh_0dEn3MRf00
Georgia State wide receiver Sam Pinckney (15) celebrates against Coastal Carolina during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker, Jr.)

LOCATION: Montgomery, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Ball State: WR-KR Justin Hall, 61 catches, 613 yards receiving, five touchdowns; averaging 34.5 yards on 10 kick returns with a 99-yard TD.

Georgia State: RB Tucker Gregg, 899 yards rushing, nine touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Ball State: The Cardinals are playing in consecutive bowl games for just the third time in program history, the last coming in 2012 and 2013.

Georgia State: The Panthers are the only school in the FBS to play four ranked opponents on the road. They went 1-3, losing at North Carolina, Auburn and Louisiana-Lafayette before defeating then-ranked Coastal Carolina 42-40 on Nov. 13.

LAST TIME

Ball State 31, Georgia State 21. (Sept. 2, 2016)

BOWL HISTORY

Ball State: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, 11th in school history.

Georgia State: First appearance in the Camellia Bowl, third straight bowl game under coach Shawn Elliott.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

