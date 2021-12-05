Colts shutout Texans 31-0 before bye week

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Colts are going to make the playoffs, they had to win this afternoon in Houston and they took care of business, beating the Texans 31-0 on the strength of their defense and run game.

It’s the Colts first shutout since blanking Dallas 23-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2018 and their first on the road since a 6-0 win at New England in 1992.

Back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for 238 yards overall.

The Colts got off to a fast start thanks to another takeaway when Kenny Moore intercepted Tyrod Taylor on the first play of the game. They turned the turnover into a one-yard Jonathan Taylor TD.

Indianapolis had a chance to add to their lead after they forced another turnover. Moore punched the ball out after a Pharaoh Brown catch and Xavier Rhodes recovered it, but Michael Badgley missed his first field goal since re-joining the team.

The Colts finally did tack on points right before halftime. Carson Wentz found Ashton Dulin in the back of the end zone for a two-yard score. It’s the receivers’ second straight week with a touchdown.

Taylor scored from three-yards out, Badgley converted from 23-yards out and Deon Jackson scored his first career touchdown to provide the final margin.

The Colts improve to 7-6 before their bye next weekend. They will be back in action on Saturday, December 19 when they host the Patriots on FOX59.

