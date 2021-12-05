ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Colts shutout Texans 31-0 before bye week

By Phil Nardiello - Senior Sports Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yecLO_0dEn36PI00

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Colts are going to make the playoffs, they had to win this afternoon in Houston and they took care of business, beating the Texans 31-0 on the strength of their defense and run game.

It’s the Colts first shutout since blanking Dallas 23-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium in 2018 and their first on the road since a 6-0 win at New England in 1992.

Back-to-back AFC Offensive Player of the Month Jonathan Taylor ran for 143 yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for 238 yards overall.

The Colts got off to a fast start thanks to another takeaway when Kenny Moore intercepted Tyrod Taylor on the first play of the game. They turned the turnover into a one-yard Jonathan Taylor TD.

Indianapolis had a chance to add to their lead after they forced another turnover. Moore punched the ball out after a Pharaoh Brown catch and Xavier Rhodes recovered it, but Michael Badgley missed his first field goal since re-joining the team.

The Colts finally did tack on points right before halftime. Carson Wentz found Ashton Dulin in the back of the end zone for a two-yard score. It’s the receivers’ second straight week with a touchdown.

Taylor scored from three-yards out, Badgley converted from 23-yards out and Deon Jackson scored his first career touchdown to provide the final margin.

The Colts improve to 7-6 before their bye next weekend. They will be back in action on Saturday, December 19 when they host the Patriots on FOX59.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
Stampede Blue

Opening NFL odds Week 13 - Colts 7.5-point favorites at Texans

Every Sunday, our partners at DraftKings take an early look ahead to the following week’s games. If you’re looking to get an early start, visit the Opening Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Indianapolis missed an opportunity to win back to back games against teams who are expected to make deep runs...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Colts: Point spread, over/under for Week 13

The Houston Texans complete their season series with the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at NRG Stadium. The Texans are playing for culture at 2-9 while the Colts are in the hunt for a playoff spot at 6-6. Houston has a chance to do what they did to the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and spoil the hopes of their AFC South rivals. Indianapolis was riding a three-game winning streak until their 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.
NFL
FanSided

Colts Game Sunday: Colts vs Texans odds and prediction for NFL Week 13 Game

The Indianapolis Colts play the Houston Texans this Sunday. Here are the odds and prediction for the Week 13 matchup. After a disappointing finish in Week 12, the Indianapolis Colts will look to bounce back against the Houston Texans. Indianapolis will enter the game 6-6, just outside the playoffs, and will need a win to keep pace with the crowded field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Kenny Moore
Person
Deon Jackson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 interesting prop bets for Texans vs. Colts Week 13

The Houston Texans take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 at NRG Stadium to conclude their two-game series with their AFC South rivals. The Colts got the better of Houston 31-3 in Week 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans were starting rookie quarterback Davis Mills. With Tyrod Taylor under center, the Texans may have more of a chance, albeit still slim.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 13

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) and Houston Texans (2-9) released their initial injury reports on Wednesday ahead of the Week 13 matchup at NRG Stadium. The Colts will be starting out the week with some big names on the injury report. Some are getting some rest while they deal with their injuries while others are in serious question to play against the Texans.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Texans#American Football#Afc#Badgley#Patriots#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 59
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Texans: NFL experts make Week 13 picks

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) face a divisional matchup with the Houston Texans (2-9) in Week 13 at NRG Stadium before getting into their bye week. The last time these two teams met, the Colts dominated in every phase of the game. They took the home win 31-3 and have been rolling ever since. Vegas currently has the Colts sitting as heavy 9.5-point favorites on the road so the expectation is they handle business in Week 13.
NFL
Yardbarker

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Texans | Week 13 | Predictions & Picks

The last time the Indianapolis Colts faced off against the Houston Texans, the Colts rolled under head coach Frank Reich, defeating the Davis Mills-led Texans by 28 points at Lucas Oil Stadium. This time, the Texans will be led by veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor, giving Houston a dual threat in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Texans Week 13 Showdown

The Indianapolis Colts have one of the latest Bye weeks in the NFL this season. Indy has played 12 of their 13 straight games before they are afforded a week off and a chance to get healthy. The 13th game is upon us this week as the Colts travel to...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Colts 31, Texans 0: The good (?), bad and ugly

Each week, we wonder if the Texans have hit a new low for 2021. The argument for this week’s loss: It was the first regular-season home shutout in the franchise’s 20-season history, at the hands of a foe that’s dominated the Texans like no other opponent. Here’s a look at...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Connersville News-Examiner

Taylor's two-TD day helps Colts rout woeful Texans 31-0

HOUSTON — Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts defense had one goal entering Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. “Before we even went out there, I said: ‘If we don’t shut these guys out, we didn’t do good enough,’” he said. The star linebacker helped the Colts accomplish that, leading...
NFL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Colts looking for ways to maintain momentum through bye week

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts created the perfect bye week script Sunday. They again topped the 200-yard mark on the ground and and scored 30 points for the seventh time in eight games. Defensively, Indy forced forced two more turnovers, allowed 141 total yards and pitched a road shutout for the first time since December 1992. The 31-0 victory at struggling Houston also put the Colts above .500 for the second time this season, keeping them in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt.
NFL
FanSided

Texans struggle on offense in first half vs. Colts in Week 13

Usually, the major struggles for the Houston Texans are reserved for the second half of games, but in Week 13 the team that plays their home games at NRG Stadium has not played so well on offense in the first two quarters vs. the Indianapolis Colts. The first half wasn’t...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts' PFF grades: Best and worst from 31-0 win over Texans

The Indianapolis Colts (7-6) handled business in a dominating fashion over the Houston Texans (2-10), shutting out their AFC South counterparts 31-0 at NRG Stadium in Week 13. There wasn’t much to complain about during the win. The Colts were imposing their will from the start. It was clear it was going to be that type of game when cornerback Kenny Moore picked off Tyrod Taylor on the very first snap and then the Colts offense ran the ball six consecutive times for a score.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans Turnovers: Houston Trails Colts 14-0 At Half

Today's game between the 2-9 Houston Texans and the 6-6 Indianapolis Colts is a matchup between two teams headed in very different directions. After somewhat of a slow start to the season, the Colts and quarterback Carson Wentz are playing much better, while the Texans still appear confused and outmatched, and are coming off a loss to a terrible New York Jets team.
NFL
FOX59

FOX59

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy