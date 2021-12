The announcer couldn’t keep up with the Penguins’ goals. Jeff Carter 1:47 into the game. Danton Heinen just 25 seconds later. One goal overlapped the report of the next. It was a flurry of activity — and none of it good for the Kraken. It took just four shots for Pittsburgh to build a 3-0 lead, and Seattle goaltender Phillip Grubauer was immediately pulled and replaced by back-up Joey Daccord. But there was no saving the Kraken from the early deficit, and they eventually fell to Pittsburgh 6-1 at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday night.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO