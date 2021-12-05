First baby born at IU Health Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — IU Health Bloomington announced on Sunday that the first baby has been born at their new hospital.

Noami and Miguel Ramirez had their child, Nahla, after 11 a.m. on December 5. Both the mother and baby are in good condition.

“We are excited to welcome the first newborn that was delivered at the new IU Health Bloomington,” said Brian Shockney, IU Health South Central Region president, in a press release. “It was an exciting time and I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with the newborn and her parents. I wish them all the best!”

Shockney marked the special occasion with a personal letter and a gift for the parents.

