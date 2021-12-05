ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolls at 7 Bay Area bridges set to rise in 2022

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

(BCN) – The cost to travel over seven of the Bay Area’s bridges will increase by $1 on Jan. 1, 2022.

Regular tolls for two-axle cars and trucks and for motorcycles at the San Francisco-Oakland Bay, Antioch, Benicia-Martinez, Carquinez, Dumbarton, Richmond-San Rafael and San Mateo-Hayward bridges will rise to $7 from $6, according to the Bay Area Toll Authority.

Tolls for vehicles with three or more axles will also rise by $1.

The tolls will increase to $17 for three-axle vehicles, $22 for four-axle vehicles, $27 for five-axle vehicles, $32 for six-axle vehicles and $37 for vehicles with combinations of seven or more axles.

The toll increase at the region’s state-owned toll bridges is the second of three toll increases approved by the Legislature in 2017 via state Senate Bill 595 and by voters through Regional Measure 3 in 2018.

The first increase went into effect in 2019, and the third will go into effect in 2025.

There is a legal challenge to Senate Bill 595 and Regional Measure 3 pending before the California Supreme Court, so the toll increase collected will be placed into an escrow account managed by an independent trustee until the litigation is resolved.

Revenue from the previous toll increase in 2019 is also being held in escrow, according to the Bay Area Toll Authority.

