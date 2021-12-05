ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force football headed to First Responders Bowl, according to report

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago

UPDATE: Air Force will play Louisville in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 28.

The destination was first reported by Brett McMurphy of Action Network and had become the likely landing spot after other rumored bowls for the Falcons like the Frisco and Armed Forces Bowls were claimed earlier on Sunday.

This will mark Air Force’s second game in the recruiting-rich Metroplex this season, as it played Army in Arlington, Texas in November. The Falcons and Black Knights will return to Globe Life Field against next year as well.

The season for Louisville (6-6) has included one-score losses to then-No. 24 Wake Forest and Clemson and a 40-point victory over Duke. The Cardinals have passed for 2,867 yards and rushed for 2,753 yards this season, outscoring opponents by an average of 31.9-27.

Tre’ Bugg’s favorite picture related to Air Force football is Jordan Jackson pouring a box of Cheez-It’s on his face after a victory in the bowl game named for the snack.

To hear any of the remaining Falcons who experienced the game relive the experience of the days in Arizona with their teammates, it is clearly a highlight of their careers.

College Football Playoff set: Alabama-Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl, Michigan-Georgia in Orange Bowl on New Year's Eve

But for most of the Air Force (9-3) roster, there are no memories of a bowl game. Yet.

That will change soon, with the team set to learn its bowl assignment on Sunday. Projections continue to vary. Brett McMurphy of Action Network has the Falcons in the First Responders Bowl on Dec. 28 in Dallas vs. Louisville. The most common guess has them in the Frisco (Texas) Bowl on Dec. 21 against Missouri or Houston. The Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22) is among the multiple other possible destinations.

In asking the Falcons about the topic in recent weeks, they don’t seem to care where they go.

“It’s going to mean everything,” said senior center Ben Mercer, who was injured in 2019 when Air Force defeated Washington State 31-21 in the Cheez-It Bowl. “I’m just excited.”

Air Force played in nine bowl games in 10 seasons between 2007 and 2016 before consecutive 5-7 seasons in 2017 and ’18 thwarted that run. Coach Troy Calhoun’s team bounced back with an 11-2 season in 2019 that wrapped in downtown Phoenix, then came the COVID-19 season that didn’t include a bowl.

The only starters for Air Force in that game that remain on the team are Bugg, Jackson, defensive tackle Christopher Herrera and linebacker Demonte Meeks. Other active players who saw action in the game are safety Corvan Taylor, receiver Dane Kinamon, linebacker Vince Sanford, cornerback David Eure, tight end Nathan King, guard Hawk Wimmer, tackle Isaac Cochran and receiver Jake Spiewak.

