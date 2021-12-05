ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Man, woman killed in shooting at South Bay home

By City News Service
 5 days ago

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) – A woman and a man were found fatally shot inside a home in Imperial Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched to the 1300 block of Fern Avenue at 4:20 p.m. Saturday found the woman shot dead at the scene, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics rushed the critically wounded man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Seiver said.

The shooter took off before deputies arrived, officials said, and a detailed description of the suspect was not available.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330.

