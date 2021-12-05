Police arrest man following barricade situation in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office arrested a man after an armed barricade situation.

Authorities told News 3 that everyone is safe after they asked residents to stay inside their homes.

Officials say they were serving a welfare check on a man threatening suicide in the 100 block of Wellington Drive Sunday afternoon around 1:41 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with another person in the home who said that the barricaded man in the home was very agitated. Deputies say when they made contact with the man he made threats to shoot them.

YPSO was aware that he was armed and he would not come out of the home.

According to officials, the man fired multiple shots from outside the home and some from inside the home.

Residents were asked to stay inside their homes while deputies worked to safely evacuate the man.

Around 11:55 p.m., 41-year-old William Lee Ware exited his home and was taken into custody. He has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm, shooting in a public place, and making threats.

James City County Police and the Newport News Police assisted in the incident.