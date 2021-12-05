13 BYU will face UAB in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. ( ABC4 Sports ) – With independence, comes the Independence Bowl.

After a 10-2 season and a #13 national ranking, BYU was hoping for a New Year’s Six Bowl Game, but the Cougars will have to settle for the Independence Bowl. The game will be played December 18th against the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The game will will be played in Shreveport, Louisiana, and be televised at 5:30 MT on ABC4.

“I want to thank the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl for this invitation and opportunity to come to Shreveport to face a very good UAB team,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “UAB is very well-coached and has had a lot of success under the leadership of Bill Clark, who is an exceptional coach. Our team is excited to have one more opportunity to take the field together and build upon what we have already accomplished together this season. We are looking forward to the matchup.”

“We are happy to accept the invitation from the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl and look forward to facing UAB,” said BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe. “It has been a phenomenal season for our program. I’m so happy for Kalani, his staff and his players and credit to them for putting together an inspiring 10-2 record in what has been the most challenging schedule in BYU Football history. Let’s win one more and finish strong an already-incredible BYU Football season, and incredible 2021 calendar year for BYU Athletics, and continue to build upon a very bright future entering into the Big 12.”

Without the benefit of a conference championship game, BYU had little opportunity to move up in the rankings in the final week. But that will change in two years when the Cougars join the Big 12 Conference.

UAB finished the 2021 regular season with a record of 8-4, ending up in second place in the Conference USA West Division. The Blazers played two ranked teams this season, losing to Georgia and UTSA.

This will be the the first meeting between BYU and UAB.

This is BYU’s fourth straight bowl game appearance. The Cougars defeated Central Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl last year, 49-23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.