ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk County, PA

Truck causes damage to radio station’s yard, state police investigate

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bnCOp_0dEn1ib700

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a truck ran through a yard at a radio station in Ridgway Township, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damages.

Police say that for some reason, a truck described as a four-door, dual-wheeled, flatbed with large equipment in the back drove through The Hound Radio Station yard located at the 14000 block of Boot Jack Road in Elk County on Nov. 17.

Two sent to hospital after crash in Cambria County

The total amount of damage that was done to the yard was $950, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pennsylvania State police Ridgway at (814)-776-6136.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Police: State College woman doused in lighter fluid, threatened

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A State College man is behind bars for an alleged assault of a woman that he threatened to set on fire. On Monday, 35-year-old Todd Badeau and the woman were arguing before the situation turned violent, according to court documents. Eventually, Badeau began to punch her and shoved her into […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Cambria County, PA
County
Elk County, PA
Elk County, PA
Crime & Safety
Cambria County, PA
Accidents
Cambria County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Court Docs: Man snorts meth before setting mother’s house on fire

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 34-year-old was arrested after police say he admitted to snorting meth before setting his mother’s house on fire because he “hates that f—– house, according to the official affidavit. Brent Archer Sr., 34, was arrested in Blair County and taken back to Clearfield County to speak with state police […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free COVID test sites available in Centre, Jefferson counties

(WTAJ) — Free COVID-19 drive-up testing sites will open in Centre and Jefferson counties, according to an announcement from the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). CENTRE COUNTY TESTING Testing is available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be testing Monday, Dec. 20 and Monday, Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

State College police to conduct bicycle cleanup

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department will conduct a bicycle cleanup starting Dec. 15 in an effort to provide sufficient commuter parking space on the bicycle racks. Any bicycle parked against the borough ordinance will be removed by the police department. State College police said many of the racks are cluttered […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Station#Pennsylvania State Police#Accident#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

6 hurt as freight train, trolley collide near Philadelphia

DARBY, Pa. (AP) — A freight train and a trolley have collided just outside Philadelphia, leaving the trolley driver and five passengers injured. The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority trolley was traveling eastbound toward Philadelphia with 20 people onboard when its front passenger side was struck around 8:30 a.m. Thursday by a CSX freight train in […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Centre County municipal to hold “Light Up Your Town” contest

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of Philipsburg Borough can enter their outdoor Christmas lights for the upcoming “Light Up Your Town” contest. Contestants have until Friday Dec. 10 to enter and prizes will be handed out to contestants whose properties are voted as the house with the best outdoor holiday lighting decorations. First place […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

School district faces two $100M suits after Oxford shootings

(AP) — Two lawsuits seeking $100 million each have been filed against a Michigan school district, its superintendent and others after four students were fatally shot and others wounded at Oxford High School, a lawyer announced Thursday. The lawsuits were filed in federal court in Detroit by Jeffrey and Brandi Franz on behalf of their daughters, Riley, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy