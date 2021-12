One of the key storylines for the South Carolina men’s basketball team early in the season has been the impact the team’s six transfer players have made. Head coach Frank Martin has sung the praises of veteran transfers James Reese, Erik Stevenson and A.J. Wilson, each of whom has left a mark on the team in terms of leadership, and all three have cracked the starting lineup in the team’s 6-2 start. Towering 7-foot LSU transfer Josh Gray has seen significant minutes in the post, and local products Chico Carter Jr. and Brandon Martin have served valuable roles off of the bench.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO