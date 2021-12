ANTELOPE, Ore. — An historic building in Central Oregon — used by the Rajneeshees when they took over the town of Antelope in the 1980s — is up for auction. The first Rajneeshees arrived in Central Oregon in 1981. The group bought a cattle ranch near the tiny town of Antelope and started setting up what would become a settlement of thousands of people.

