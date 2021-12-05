ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20/20 interviews ‘West Side Story’ cast, director and the late Stephen Sondheim: How to watch with or without cable

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Something’s Coming: West Side Story” airs on ABC on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply). The hourlong special previews Steven Spielberg’s new “West Side...

