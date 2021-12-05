ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Available Now in Select Theaters, VOD and Digital: Derek Presley’s ‘Red Stone’

By Christine Burnham
pophorror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable now in select theaters, VOD, and on digital is a new thriller from Cinedigm and directed by Derek Presley (Whitetail) called Red Stone. The film...

www.pophorror.com

dailydead.com

December 2021 VOD & Digital Releases Include DUNE, ANTLERS, HALLOWEEN KILLS: EXTENDED CUT

Happy (almost) December, everyone! While the holidays may be underway, that doesn’t mean horror is taking a break, as we have a lot of great genre movies headed to VOD, Digital, and On Demand over the next few weeks. Things kick off tomorrow with The Last Matinee on ARROW (this writer enjoyed it immensely) and throughout December, films like Dune (2021), Antlers, and Halloween Kills (with extra footage) will be headed to the small screen along with a ton of indie horror, including Silent Night, The Advent Calendar, Agnes, Benedetta from Paul Verhoeven, and Red Snow. Also, Joe Bob and Darcy return to Shudder on December 17th for an all-new holiday special.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Coming Soon to Theaters, On Demand, and Digital: Patricia Harris’s ‘The Legend of La Llorona’

Coming soon to theaters, On Demand, and Digital is a new horror film from Saban Films and director Patricia Harris (Dreamchasers TV series) called The Legend of La Llorona. The film stars Autumn Reeser (Sully), Danny Trejo (Machete), Antonio Cupo (American Mary), and Josh Zaharia (The Main Event). It will be in theaters on January 7, 2022, and On Demand and Digital on January 11, 2022.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

WARHUNT In Theaters, On Demand and Digital January 21

Robert Knepper, Jackson Rathbone and Mickey Rourke. 1945. A US military cargo plane loses control and violently crashes behind enemy lines in the middle of the German black forest. Immediately ruthless Major Johnson (Mickey Rourke) sends a squad of his bravest soldiers on a rescue mission to retrieve the top secret material the plane was carrying. Led by Sergeant Brewer (Robert Knepper) and Walsh (Jackson Rathbone), the soldiers venture deep into the forest near the crash site. They soon discover hanged Nazi soldiers and other dead bodies bearing ancient, magical symbols. Suddenly their compasses fail, their perceptions twist and straying from the group leads to profound horror as they are attacked by a powerful, supernatural force. Fighting for the dainty and struggling to survive they must uncover the shocking truth behind the force before the Nazis and do everything they can to remove all evidence it ever existed, even at the cost of their own lives.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Official Trailer, Poster, and Release Date for RLJE Films’ ‘THE SUPERDEEP’

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to THE SUPERDEEP from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. The film was directed by Arseniy Sukhin (Lockout), written by Victor Bondaryuk (Deadly Still), and inspired by true events. IT stars Milena Radulovic (The Balkan Line), Nikita Dyuvbanov (Abigail), Kirill Kovbas (Ikariya), Vadim Demchog (Son of a Rich), and Sergey Ivanyuk (Z’olushka).
Person
Dominic Scott Kay
Person
Neal Mcdonough
Person
Michael Cudlitz
rue-morgue.com

Arseniy Sukhin’s Sci-Fi Thriller “THE SUPERDEEP” Available on VOD & Blu-ray January 4

Los Angeles – Shudder’s THE SUPERDEEP will be available from RLJE Films on January 4, 2022 on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray. Directed by Arseniy Sukhin (Lockout), written by Victor Bondaryuk (Deadly Still), and inspired by true events, THE SUPERDEEP stars Milena Radulovic (The Balkan Line), Nikita Dyuvbanov (Abigail), Kirill Kovbas (Ikariya), Vadim Demchog (Son of a Rich) and Sergey Ivanyuk (Z’olushka).
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Thrilling Trailer for THE SUPERDEEP – Available on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray January 4th

LJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to THE SUPERDEEP from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. THE SUPERDEEP will be available on January 4, 2022 on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-ray. The DVD will be available for an SRP of $27.97 and the Blu-ray for an SRP of $28.96.
TV & VIDEOS
pophorror.com

Arrow Video Reveals December, 2021 Release Slate

Arrow Video’s December, 2021 lineup features Giallo Essentials, Kung Fu Classics, and Out-of-this-World In-Laws. Just in time for Christmas!. Arrow closes 2021 out with two new must-own box sets and a late eighties sci-fi comedy. The party starts on December 7 with Giallo Essentials [Yellow Edition]. Arrow continues to celebrate Italian cult cinema with three more black-gloved thrillers, all remastered in stunning 2K restorations from the original camera negatives. Set includes Sergio Martino’s Torso, Andrea Bianchi’s Strip Nude for Your Killer, and Massimo Dallamano’s What Have They Done to Your Daughters? The 3-disc set represents the best of what giallo has to offer, from psychosexual disorders to motorcycle-rider killers and everything in between.
#Select Theaters#Vod#Red Stone#Digital
pophorror.com

Now Available On Demand and Digital: Luca Gabriele Rossetti’s ‘The Unkind’

Available now On Demand and Digital from Wild Eye Releasing and director Luca Gabriele Rossetti (The Edge of Humanity) called The Unkind. The film stars Tommaso Basili (Leonardo TV series), Taylor Skeens (The Hot Take! TV series), Kavita Albizzati (Occultus), and Sherine Mazzulli (Blind). Synopsis:. Six friends vacationing at a...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

‘CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER’ (2019) Now Available On Blu-ray and DVD

Dark Star pictures sends word CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER is now available on Blu-ray and DVD! The mystery horror film is also streaming on Prime Video and Shudder, so you can definitely try it before you buy!. Read on for the details!. CLIMATE OF THE HUNTER Synopsis. Two sisters, Alma...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Coming Soon to Digital: Nick Gregorio’s ‘Old Strangers’ (2022)

Coming soon to Digital from Gravitas Ventures and director Nick Gregorio (Green) is a new horror film called Old Strangers. The film stars Ted Evans (Arena of Valor), Madeleine Humphries (10000 Hours), and Colton Eschief Mastro (SIXERS). It will be available January 11, 2022. Synopsis:. Sarah, Michael, and Danny try...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
pophorror.com

ARREBATO (RAPTURE) Coming To Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD

Arrebato (Rapture) is the film Pedro Almodóvar calls “An absolute modern classic” and TimeOut praises as “deeply eccentric, brooding and mysterious” and “a hallucinatory, claustrophobic examination of the secret potency of film itself.” Altered Innocence has restored the classic 1979 film and is bringing it to video on demand, Blu-ray, and DVD.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Cannes Film Festival Award-Winner ‘TITANE’ (2021) Coming to Blu-Ray

TITANE (2021) Synopsis. From the ingenious mind of Julia Ducournau (RAW), TITANE is a feverish and frequently jaw-dropping ride. With a titanium plate surgically fused to her skull following a car crash as a child, car model Alexia embarks on a wild and ultimately unpredictable journey that questions our assumptions about family, identity, and love.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

New Trailer Released for Skye Borgman’s Hulu Original Documentary, ‘Dead Asleep’

A new trailer has dropped for the new Hulu Original documentary, Dead Asleep, directed by Skye Borgman (Abducted in Plain Sight). It will be available December 16, 2021. In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, the documentary film Dead Asleep, produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery: Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story? Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.
TV & VIDEOS
pophorror.com

Official Trailer and Poster for Le-Van Kiet’s ‘The Requin’

Check out the official trailer and poster for The Requin. The film was directed and written by Le-Van Kiet. The film stars Alicia Silverstone and James Tupper. There’s terror in paradise when Jaelyn (Alicia Silverstone) and Kyle (James Tupper) arrive at a remote seaside villa in Vietnam for a romantic getaway. A torrential storm descends, reducing the villa to little more than a raft and sweeping the young couple out to sea. Suddenly, another danger appears: a school of great white sharks. With her injured husband watching helplessly, Jaelyn must battle the deadly predators alone in this tense thriller that rides an unrelenting wave of fear.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Laverne & Shirley’ actor, 69, found dead in home

Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after receiving reports that Mekka had been out...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...

