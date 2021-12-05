ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Substitute teacher who sang Britney Spears on karaoke machine ‘relieved of duty’

By Billy Gates, Nexstar Media Wire, KXAN staff
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sc4ND_0dEn0iYu00

(Video courtesy of Andrew Abelkis )

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — A Texas substitute teacher was asked to cut his work day short after he was recorded by students singing on a karaoke machine. Video shows the teacher belting out Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” accompanied by an amateur light show at the front of a class at Bowie High School Friday.

An Austin Independent School District representative said the teacher was asked to leave after the first period because he “wasn’t following [the district’s] best practices.”

Contrary to rumors the singer was a prankster posing as a teacher, the district said the man was in fact a registered substitute and was placed on campus to cover a class. The district confirmed the teacher was the one who brought the karaoke machine to the class.

South Carolina lawmaker proposes providing families of those wrongly executed with $10M

The teacher was not arrested, AISD said.

“I’ve heard worse Britney Spears covers, but the lights are a bit much,” said an AISD spokesperson.

AISD said the teacher didn’t have a formal AISD badge but was checked in through the front office through the visitor system, and that includes a background check.

“All processes were followed, it was simply a case of a substitute not following our practices,” the district said.

The substitute teacher picked up another job at another Austin high school after the karaoke incident and “was relieved of his duty,” the district said.

Nexstar’s KXAN reached out to the substitute teacher for an explanation, but hasn’t heard back.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden remembers Dole as 'master of the Senate' at National Cathedral

Former Senate majority leader and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole was honored Friday with a tribute ceremony at Washington National Cathedral, which was attended by President Biden and other former congressional colleagues who heralded his legacy of bipartisanship. Biden and two other former senators who served with Dole, Pat Roberts...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
State
South Carolina State
CBS News

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas found dead at 33

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, Georgia home Thursday evening, police there say. He was 33. "Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise," police in the Atlanta suburb said in a statement.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Boosters expanded to 16- and 17-year-olds

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. Remember the comedian behind the "fork hands" explanation of COVID vaccines? He's out with a new video about booster shots. Federal regulators on Thursday said those...
HEALTH SERVICES
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy