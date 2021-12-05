ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Miller High Life selling ‘Gingerbread Dive Bar’ kits with beer-infused walls

By C.C. McCandless, Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9pN2_0dEn0hgB00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — If you’re looking for a twist on the traditional gingerbread house, Miller High Life is offering a Gingerbread Dive Bar Kit, complete with beer-infused walls.

The brand that bills itself as “The Champagne of Beers” states that their version of the holiday classic is “a bit less North Pole and a bit more Milwaukee.”

‘Gifts from the Heart’: Biden White House Christmas decorations unveiled

The kit includes Miller High Life wall art made of sugar, a tiny jukebox, and an edible pool table, complete with pretzel pool cues and candied pool balls.

The outdoor pergola is made from bar snacks, while the floor comes with maple syrup packets “to recreate that distinct sticky floor feeling.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G22Dq_0dEn0hgB00
(Miller High Life)

The kit retails for $50 and will be available starting on December 6, while supplies last.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
On Milwaukee

Is there anything more Milwaukee than a gingerbread dive bar?

Snuggle up with some holiday cheer as OnMilwaukee shares stories of everything merry and bright in the spirit of the season. Miller High Life is selling kits to make your own gingerbread dive bar. Is there anything more Milwaukee than that?. Who needs some idyllic little winter cottage when you...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Food52

Gooey Gingerbread S’mores Bars

These bars combine the very best of summer and fall in one gooey, decadent dessert by giving gingerbread the s’mores treatment. The base is a classic gingerbread bar, spiced with ginger, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Adding molasses and sour cream gives it a greater depth of flavor and a wonderfully moist and chewy texture. Some of the flour is swapped out for graham cracker crumbs for a hint of s’mores, then the batter is topped with chocolate and marshmallows, which soften and melt into the quintessential s’mores layers we all love. —Posie (Harwood) Brien.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gingerbread House#Beer#Dive Bar#Food Drink#Miller High Life#Gingerbread Dive Bar Kit#Biden
theimpulsivebuy.com

REVIEW: Milk Bar Gingerbread House Ice Cream

This festive flavor is an on-brand addition to Milk Bar’s lineup of quirky-but-upscale re-imaginings of nostalgic desserts. Between the chunks of gingerbread cookie, brightly colored candy “gems,” and sweet bits of icing, this gingerbread-flavored ice cream is more filled than Santa’s sleigh. How is it?. My first bite of pure...
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Tired of That Old Gingerbread House? Try a Gingerbread Dive Bar

Are you stuck in a gingerbread-house rut? Do you feel like your quaint DIY ginger-home is too cozy, too conventional, too … sober? Sounds like you may need a holiday pivot to a gingerbread “dive bar” — and Miller High Life is setting you up. Actually, you’ll also be setting...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

Candy Cane-Infused Malort and Frango Beer Headline Boozy Chicago Holiday Offerings

It’s the official holiday season now, and a few Chicago brands are collaborating some boozy gifts to satisfy the most difficult to please. First up is the beer this city has been waiting for since... forever? Hop Butcher for the World and Garrett Brands have joined together to give their fellow citizens the greatest holiday gift of all: Minted, an imperial chocolate stout that Hop Butcher promises tastes just like Frango Mints, the iconic chocolate mints that were forever associated with the now-defunct Marshall Field’s, although technically they were invented in Seattle.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
959theriver.com

Gingerbread, beer, pool, and a sticky floor!

Gingerbread houses are kind of a staple of the holiday season. And Miller High Life has created one that’s a little more realistic than the usual one. They’ve created the ultimate gingerbread house — actually a dive bar, complete with a customizable bar sign. The kit also comes with Miller...
FOOD & DRINKS
WKRC

Miller Lite selling ornaments that can hold beer

UNDATED (WKRC/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Christmas time is turning into Miller time. The popular light beer company is taking Christmas to the next level with drinkable ornaments. Miller Lite drinkers can now take a sip of an iced cold beer in their new "Beernaments". The Miller Lite ornaments come in a...
DRINKS
PhillyBite

Cheesesteaks at A Delaware Dive Bar

Narrow-minded cheesesteak traditionalists should skip this review. We got the cheesesteak with house-made cheddar beer wiz and mushrooms. I don't know if I was tasting the cheese wiz or mushrooms, but I liked it. I think it was the mushrooms. Amigo Dan thinks it was the cheddar beer wiz. It almost had the consistency of mushroom cheddar beer soup.
Robb Report

How to Make a Peanut Malt Flip, the Rich Whisky Cocktail You’ll Want to Drink All Holiday Season

The Peanut Malt Flip is the cocktail of the season. Consider it my gift to you. One way to think of the world of mixed drinks is a kind of graph, with deliciousness on one axis and strangeness on the other. Lumped together on one end of the spectrum are most of the drinks you know, which tend to be very delicious and not at all weird, your Margaritas and Mojitos and Manhattans and such. Travel over to the strange end of the spectrum, and you notice deliciousness begins to suffer—these are your house-smoked bee-pollen syrups and duck fat-washed Negronis. They’re...
FOOD & DRINKS
quincyquarry.com

Miller Lite rolls out beer ball Christmas Ornaments!

“Beernaments” make hanging beer cans on your Christmas tree fun! Image via Miller LIte. Miller Lite rolls out beer ball Christmas Ornaments!. In a move that is sure to also make Santa happy, Miller Lite is rolling out six-packs of beer-filled Christmas tree ornaments this holiday season. While Quincy...
QUINCY, MA
Simplemost

These Saint Bernards Will Deliver You A Mini-Keg Of Beer For The Holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Saint Bernards are not only cute, but they’re also incredibly resourceful. Case in point:...
DRINKS
614now.com

New restaurant offering “soul food made with love” now open

It only takes a quick drive past new Whitehall eatery Str8 Out the Kitchen to see just how popular the new eatery has been. They opened just last week, on Nov. 9, and already there are regularly lines of customers extending around the building into the street. According to owner...
WHITEHALL, OH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy