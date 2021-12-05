ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Perdue expected to announce run against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022 GOP primary

By Christopher Hutton
 5 days ago

F ormer Sen. David Perdue, who lost his Georgia seat in a grueling runoff election earlier this year, is expected to announce a primary challenge against fellow Republican and current Peach State Gov. Brian Kemp.

Perdue is expected to make his announcement Monday via video and file his paperwork afterward, according to Politico . He was reportedly recruited to run against Kemp after former President Donald Trump repeatedly targeted Kemp for not helping to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Kemp told reporters last week that Perdue told him he was not planning to challenge him. However, Perdue has made no such public statement. The Washington Examiner's David Drucker reported that Perdue has been pondering a primary bid against Kemp since October and has been making "lots of fundraising and grassroots calls."

While some see this decision as reflective of an attempt to usurp Kemp over his actions post-2020, the Kemp team appears unfazed. "Perdue's only reason for running is to soothe his own bruised ego because his campaign for U.S Senate failed to inspire voters at the ballot box — twice," a Kemp spokesperson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday.

Polling appears to be in the incumbent's favor. A November survey conducted by Republican operatives found that Kemp led Perdue 38% to 32% among primary voters, with Democrat-turned-Republican Vernon Jones receiving 16% of the vote.

Perdue served as a Republican senator in Georgia between 2015 and 2021.

Whoever wins the primary will face Democrat Stacey Abrams, who announced on Wednesday that she would challenge Kemp as the Democratic contender for governor.

The Washington Examiner was unable to reach a representative of Perdue for comment.

