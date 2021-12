US diplomatic staff in Uganda had their iPhones hacked using controversial spyware sold by the Israeli cyber-weapons company NSO Group, according to reports.Citing anonymous sources, Reuters reported on Thursday that at least nine workers based in the US Embassy in Uganda or specialising in the country were targeted using NSO’s Pegasus software by parties unknown.Another report by the New York Times put the number of officials at 11, saying embassy staff had received a warning from Apple that "state-sponsored attackers are trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID".Pegasus is a military-grade surveillance suite that can...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO