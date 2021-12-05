ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Dozen Anti-racist Activists Break Into The Act Of Éric Zemmour

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands of people, including disappointed Sarkozists and many young people in search of an ancient splendor, have supported this Sunday the controversial gathering of Éric Zemmour, candidate for the French presidential election, who presented what will be his party at his first electoral rally : “Reconquest”. An encounter that...

Anti-racist protesters attacked as French far-right candidate Zemmour launches presidential campaign

Anti-racism activists were attacked as violence broke out a rally to launch French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour’s campaign.Activists dressed in black with "no to racism" on their sweaters were reportedly beaten up by attendees and hauled out of the room the event was taking place by security guards.Mr Zemmour, a former French TV pundit, formally declared his candidacy in a video last week which highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views.“We must give back the power to the people, take it back from minorities that oppress the majority,” he said, over footage of women wearing headscarves and Black men...
Éric Zemmour, Far Right French Presidential Candidate, Put in Headlock at Violent Rally

A French far-right presidential candidate was grabbed by a crowd member who briefly put him in a headlock at his first political rally on Sunday. Éric Zemmour, who has previous racial hatred convictions and is on trial for describing unaccompanied child migrants as “thieves,” “killers,” and “rapists” on TV, has electrified the country’s presidential race since he entered it on an anti-migrant platform. Polls suggest either he or established National Front politician Marine Le Pen could face Emmanuel Macron in a run-off vote in next spring’s elections. Zemmour delivered an hour-long speech in which he said he would call his new party “Reconquest,” saying: “The reconquest is now underway. The reconquest of our economy, the reconquest of our security, the reconquest of our identity, the reconquest of our sovereignty, the reconquest of our country.” The violent rally saw Zemmour’s supporters throw chairs at anti-racism protestors. Five people were injured, reports said.
