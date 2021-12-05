ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Winning start for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United but Palace rue late miss

By Sports Team
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick enjoyed a winning start to his tenure at Old Trafford as Manchester United claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Brazil midfielder Fred scored the only goal of the game in the 78th minute, curling a superb 20-yard shot beyond Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita in front of the Stretford End.

The visitors were left to rue a glaring miss from Jordan Ayew just two minutes before Fred’s goal, the Ghanaian side-footing wide from just two yards out after the ball fell to him from a corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghubi_0dEn0DOV00
Fred struck the winner at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Tottenham moved up to fifth in the table with a comfortable 3-0 win over Norwich, who remain bottom of the league on goal difference.

Antonio Conte’s side went ahead in the 10th minute as Lucas Moura played a one-two with Son Heung-min, turned his marker and then thundered an unstoppable drive into the top corner from 20 yards.

Davinson Sanchez doubled the lead midway through the second half when he smashed home a loose ball from a corner and Son made absolutely certain of the points as he fired into the bottom corner following good work from Ben Davies and Oliver Skipp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ev7V2_0dEn0DOV00
Patrick Bamford marked his return from injury with a crucial goal (Tim Gode/PA) (PA Wire)

Patrick Bamford scored a stoppage-time equaliser on his return from injury as Leeds snatched a 2-2 draw with Brentford at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts had given Leeds a 26th-minute lead when he slid on to Raphinha’s cross from the left to stab the ball home, but the visitors equalised through Shandon Baptiste in the 54th minute and Sergi Canos fired them ahead just seven minutes later.

That looked like being enough for Thomas Frank’s side to claim a fifth win of the season until Luke Ayling – also back from injury – flicked on a corner for Bamford to score from close range.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lQENx_0dEn0DOV00
Ezri Konsa scord twice for Villa (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

In the day’s final game, Ezri Konsa scored twice as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 and return to winning ways under new boss Steven Gerrard.

A cool finish from Harvey Barnes gave Leicester the lead in the 14th minute, but Konsa touched home Emi Buendia’s header to equalise almost immediately and nodded home a deep second-half corner to make it three wins from four since Gerrard took charge.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Burnley boss Sean Dyche keen to avoid Covid-disrupted bid for top-flight safety

Sean Dyche is keeping his fingers crossed that Covid-19 cases do not disrupt his efforts to guide Burnley to Premier League safety. After seeing Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte become the latest manager left counting the cost of a coronavirus outbreak at his club, Dyche insisted the health of his players and staff remained the ultimate priority but admitted the disruption caused by the illness could cause real problems.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick: Manchester United reach agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow

Manchester United have reached an agreement in principle with Lokomotiv Moscow regarding the interim appointment of Ralf Rangnick.The deal to bring Rangnick to Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary replacement is not yet complete, with details still being finalised between United and the German's representatives.Rangnick is nevertheless set to sign a six-month contract after talks between United and his present employers Lokomotiv reached an agreement.United and Rangnick were both mindful of showing respect towards the Russian Premier League side, who only appointed the 63-year-old as their managing director of sport and communications during the summer.The former Schalke 04 and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Patrick Bamford
Person
Oliver Skipp
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Tyler Roberts
Person
Shandon Baptiste
Person
Vicente Guaita
Person
Jordan Ayew
Person
Luke Ayling
Person
Lucas Moura
Person
Harvey Barnes
Person
Antonio Conte
ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo flashed his credentials to incoming manager Ralf Rangnick in win over Arsenal

There's a new boss at Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick already knows that Cristiano Ronaldo is still the main man. Who knows how Rangnick's six-month stint as interim manager at Old Trafford will ultimately turn out, but two goals from Ronaldo -- the 800th and 801st of his career -- in a 3-2 win against Arsenal proved that he simply cannot be overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary successor.
MLS
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick insists ‘massive talent’ Mason Greenwood is different to Erling Haaland

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick was delighted by the display of “massive talent” Mason Greenwood and now wants to help him develop physically and mentally.Wednesday’s Champions League encounter against Young Boys was a dead rubber as the Red Devils were already assured of their place in the last-16 draw as Group F winners.It gave Rangnick the opportunity to make 11 changes for his second match as interim boss, with United’s homegrown forward shining brightest and scoring an outstanding acrobatic volleyed opener in a forgettable 1-1 draw.“I think today he also showed not only the quality because of that beautiful...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City told to ‘react quickly and move on’ from Leipzig defeat

Oleksandr Zinchenko has called for a quick reaction after Manchester City’s Champions League group campaign ended in frustration and defeat at RB LeipzigHaving already secured their place in the last 16 after winning Group A, City had little to play for as they took on the crisis-hit German side behind closed doors at the RB Arena on Tuesday.Yet after Kyle Walker was sent off for an act manager Pep Guardiola could not defend and Phil Foden and Nathan Ake were withdrawn through injuries, City were left to count the cost of an underwhelming 2-1 loss.“Obviously everyone is disappointed because we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Crystal Palace#Old Trafford#Ghanaian#Leicester 2 1#Emi Buendia
The Independent

Zenit vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat at West Ham in a return to Champions League action in Russia this evening. The Blues appear primed to finish top of Group H as they defend their European crown after glory over Man City in Porto last season.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Chelsea face Zenit in the Champions LeagueThey will finish first ahead of Juventus, who they thrashed last time out, provided they match the Italians’ result at home to Malmo. And Thomas Tuchel will hope to inspire a sharper performance in the final third after struggling to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Tribal Football

Man City to face new coach at RB Leipzig

Manchester City will be facing a new coach at RB Leipzig this week. The Champions League group clash comes after today's sacking of Jesse Marsch by RBL. Stepping up to take charge as caretaker coach will be assistant Achim Beierlorzer, who will be in the dugout for the final Champions League group clash with City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Uefa insist Tottenham vs Rennes must go ahead despite Covid outbreak

Uefa insisted on Thursday morning that Tottenham’s Europa Conference League match against Rennes was still scheduled to go ahead tonight, despite the Premier League club claiming it has been postponed. After a Covid outbreak at Tottenham’s training ground, eight first-team players and five members of staff have returned positive tests, and the club released a statement on Wednesday confirming it had “unilaterally” reached a decision to call the match off. Rennes said the decision “had not been confirmed by Uefa in any way” and cited a “lack of fair play”. Amid the conflicting statements, Uefa clarified on Thursday morning...
UEFA
The Independent

Rangers face anxious wait to discover extent of latest Ryan Jack injury

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst is waiting to discover more about the nature and severity of Ryan Jack’s latest injury.The midfielder made three substitute appearances recently after coming back from a calf problem which required surgery and which had kept him out since February.Van Bronckhorst had hoped to give the 29-year-old more game time in the Europa League dead rubber at Lyon but the Scotland international pulled up in the final training session and will miss out on the trip to Tynecastle to play Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday.The Dutchman said: “I don’t know if it is the...
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy