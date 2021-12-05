ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa channels Boomer Esiason for the play-action touchdown

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2liBoA_0dEmzyVv00

Longtime fans of the National Football League might remember how Boomer Esiason, now an analyst with CBS, played the quarterback position. During his time in the league, the left-handed passer was known for his ball-handling skills. Esiason’s ability to sell run action set up many a touchdown pass during his NFL career.

Perhaps in the CBS Studios in New York City, a smile came across Esiason’s face when he saw Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on this touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings:

Tagovailoa subtly sells this run fake, taking the time to look back at the running back to sell the run action. He then rolls out to his left, finding Isaiah Ford for the short touchdown.

If you have not seen footage of Esiason carrying out his run fakes, let Pat Summerall and John Madden take you back to his days with the New York Jets:

Perhaps the next time you hear a comparison for Tagovailoa, Boomer Esiason will be the player he is compared.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Orlovsky compares Tua Tagovailoa's potential to Drew Brees

Tua Tagovailoa hit his 16th game started last week when he and the Dolphins beat the Carolina Panthers 33-10 to win their fourth game in a row. With 16 starts under his belt, we have an actual sample size to discuss. In those games, Tagovailoa has completed 67% of his passes for 3,515 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 90.5 passer rating. Those numbers are nothing to thumb your nose at.
NFL
Pat Summerall
wlen.com

QB Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami Dolphins past Carolina Panthers 33-10

QB Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins past the Carolina Panthers with a 33-10 victory on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Tagovailoa completed 27 of 31 passes for 230 passing yards and one touchdown to help extended the Dolphins’ win streak to four-consecutive games. Rookie linebacker Jaelan Phillips led the Dolphins defense with three sacks. Xavien Howard, Nik Needham and Jevon Holland each logged interceptions in the win.
NFL
Boston Herald

Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has overcome distractions to play some of his best football

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovialoa was getting spitballs fired his way by defensive tackle and team jokester Christian Wilkins as he stood at the podium for his weekly Wednesday press conference. Undeterred, Tagovailoa continued through his responses, as if the spitballs coming through a straw from the other side of...
NFL
The Ringer

Tua Tagovailoa Is the Best RPO Passer in the League—and That’s All

Do you know which quarterback leads the league in completion percentage since Week 6? It’s Tua Tagovailoa. Now, that doesn’t really matter too much. Completion percentage is a relatively meaningless statistic, and it’s far more informative to use completion percentage over expectation, a more dynamic stat that accounts for a variety of factors—target depth, tight windows—to help filter out which quarterbacks are boosting their numbers with easy completions. And the league leader in completion percentage over expectation for the past six weeks is …
NFL
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa on the money again in Dolphins’ victory

Eight games into the 2021 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins were on a seven-game losing streak, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had missed three games, suffered broken ribs in the first quarter of another and fractured a finger on his throwing hand in Game 8. After Sunday’s 33-10 victory over the...
NFL
WPTV

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins hold off Giants, win 20-9

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa threw a pair of short touchdown passes and the Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to five games by topping the New York Giants 20-9 on Sunday. Isaiah Ford and Mack Hollins had the scoring grabs for Miami (6-7). Jaylen Waddle had nine catches...
NFL
Miami Herald

Mailbag: Has Tua Tagovailoa shown he can be the Dolphins’ franchise QB?

The Dolphins’ 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday was the most convincing yet in their four-game winning streak, with each phase of the team playing a big role in the victory. The win puts the Dolphins at 5-7 as they continue their onward push from a 1-7 start and back into the AFC playoff picture.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy has lived up to billing through first 16 starts

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has taken a winding path to 16 starts in the NFL. He didn’t start the first six games of his rookie season as he continued to recover from his serious hip injury at Alabama. He took over for Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 9 of the 2020 season but was benched midgame twice and missed another because of a thumb injury.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins fans should now see that Tua Tagovailoa is legit

Tua Tagovailoa continues to create his own destiny and he continues to improve each week but he has yet to silence his doubters and that’s too bad. There is no question that I was never a big fan of Tua Tagovailoa coming out of college even before he was injured at Alabama. I liked Tua the man but when it came to being an NFL quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, I preferred the more prototypical Justin Herbert or Joe Burrow.
NFL
Miami Herald

Whoa. Wait. What!? Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa wins Week 12 title in latest Herald NFL QB rankings

WHOA. WHAT!? DOLPHINS’ TUA TAGOVAILOA WINS WEEK 12 TITLE IN MIAMI HERALD’S LATEST NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa wins his first career weekly title in the Miami Herald’s NFL quarterback rankings, narrowly taking Week 12 honors with a 42.50-point game, lowest winning total of the season. The two previous Dolphins to win were Ryan Fitzpatrick in Week 5 of 2020 and Jay Cutler in Week 9 of 2017. The big week lifted Tagovailoa one spot to 25th overall for the season. On the same field, Carolina’s Cam Newton suffered a minus-12.40-point game — worst in the league this season. Meanwhile Tampa’s Tom Brady maintains a comfortable hold on the No. 1 ranking, ahead of the L.A. Rams’ Matthew Stafford. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a QB’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percent-based, allowing a player who misses half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Players on a bye week take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of the season. The top 20 chart (plus Dolphins) through Week 12:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

