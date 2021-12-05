ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' Tevaughn Campbell with scoop and score against Bengals

By Barry Werner
 5 days ago
The Los Angeles Chargers had seen the game change drastically.

They were up 24-0 once Sunday on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Suddenly, it was 24-22 and the Bolts were reeling and being rocked.

Joe Burrow handed off to Joe Mixon in the fourth quarter and the running back lost the ball.

Tevaughn Campbell was in the fight place and 61 yards later, Los Angeles suddenly was up 31-22 and the Bengals needed two scores.

The Chargers had 17 points off turnovers.

The last time Mixon fumbled and had it recovered by an opponent was in Week 1 of 2020 … against the Chargers.

