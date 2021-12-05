ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma football: Sooners 16th in final College Football Playoff rankings

By Chip Rouse
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College Playoff hopes for the 2021 edition of Oklahoma football effectively vanished several weeks ago when the Sooners suffered their first loss of the season at Baylor. The final CFP rankings for the 2021 season were released on Sunday with No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Georgia and...

