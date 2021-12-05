ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cincinnati Bengals score 22 unanswered points to cut the Chargers lead to two

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=012jWS_0dEmzn3A00

Just when it looked like everything was coming up Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in Cincinnati, Joe Burrow and the Bengals ripped off 22-unanswered points to cut deep into the Chargers’ lead.

Los Angeles built a 24-0 lead in the first half, riding the hot hand of Herbert. The Chargers passer began the game with three touchdown passes, and even caught a two-point conversion from Keenan Allen as the visitors built their three-score lead.

But Burrow and the Bengals did not fold, and started to chip away at the big deficit.

Cincinnati finally reached the end zone on this deep connection from Burrow to Tee Higgins, who went up over a pair of defenders to finish the play for six:

The extra point was no good, but the Bengals were not done scoring in the second quarter. After Jesse Bates III recovered an Austin Ekeler fumble, Burrow finished the ensuing possession not with his arm, but with his legs:

After retreating into the pocket and scanning the field, Burrow decides to pull the football down and cuts right upfield for the rushing touchdown. This time Evan McPherson’s extra point split the uprights, and the Bengals were within 11.

Cincinnati opened the second half by receiving the kickoff and driving 45 yards over ten plays, finishing that possession with a field goal from McPherson to cut the Chargers’ lead to 24-16. Then, the Bengals defense struck again. Trey Hendrickson forced another Ekeler fumble, and the loose football was recovered by Germaine Pratt, giving Cincinnati an extra possession.

Enter Joe Mixon:

Mixon’s seven-yard plunge got the Bengals within two points of the Chargers. Zac Taylor would keep the offense on the field and try for the two-point conversion and the tie, but a rushing attempt from Mixon was denied by the Los Angeles defense.

Still, it has been a tale of two halves in Cincinnati, and as the fourth quarter beckons, the Bengals have possession and are near midfield. Can Cincinnati pull off the comeback? A win, coupled with with a Baltimore Ravens’ loss in the later games against Pittsburgh, would see the Bengals pull even with Baltimore atop the AFC North.

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Coach Mike Tomlin: Steelers Planning To Start Mason Rudolph But Won’t Rule Out Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are planning to start Mason Rudolph as quarterback against the Chargers, but coach Mike Tomlin said he’ll “leave the light on” for Ben Roethlisberger if he tests negative for COVID-19. “We’re going to build our plan around getting Mason ready to play,” Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference. “We’re going to highlight his talents and skills relative to the opponents we intend to play.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
thelines.com

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Current Line: CIN (), O/U () This feed is updated automatically when something happens. Current Line: HOU (), O/U () This feed is updated automatically when something happens. Current Line: TB (), O/U () Tampa Bay at Indianapolis key injuries. Buccaneers vs. Colts betting news & angles. Team. Angle. News.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Cbs#Ekeler#Bengals
Bolts From The Blue

Chargers open as 2.5-point underdogs on road against Bengals

Following a surprisingly-lopsided loss to the Broncos, the 6-5 Chargers have opened as 2.5-point underdogs on the road next week against the 7-4 Bengals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 51. The Bengals are coming off their own lop-sided game against the Steelers in which they...
NFL
Yardbarker

Chargers Versus Bengals Prediction and Breakdown

The Los Angeles Chargers (6-5) will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals (7-4) at 10 a.m. pacific. The game will be on CBS with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (color), and Evan Washburn (sideline) are on the call. The Chargers are coming off a bad loss against the Denver...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Chargers second half

That first half was something. Here’s to hoping the Bengals do better in half No. 2 against the Chargers, so come join the discussion.
NFL
lafbnetwork.com

Chargers Deliver Bengals Beatdown: By the Numbers

In a game with major playoff implications, the Chargers needed a full team effort to outlast the Cincinnati Bengals. Los Angeles stormed into Paul Brown Stadium and used an early 24-0 lead to sap the energy from their opponents. The Bengals managed to stage a third-quarter surge, but the Chargers relied on their opportunistic, ball-hungry defense to quell the momentum.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy