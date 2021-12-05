ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Michigan-Georgia set to meet in Orange Bowl CFP semifinal

By The Associated Press
hometownstations.com
 5 days ago

Georgia (12-1, SEC, No. 3 CFP) vs. Michigan (12-1, Big Ten, No. 2 CFP), Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET. Georgia: TE Brock Bowers, 47 catches, 791 yards, 11 TDs. Michigan: DE...

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Missouri State
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Bowl#College Football#Cfp#American Football#Sec#De Aidan Hutchinson#Tfl#Wolverines#Florida State#Ap
The Big Lead

Dabo Swinney, Who Makes $8.5 Million Annually, is Very Concerned About All the Money in College Football

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers lost their defensive coordinator on Sunday when the coaching carousel claimed Brent Venables. He will return to Oklahoma where he previously spent a dozen seasons as an assistant to Bob Stoops. Contract details have not come out yet, but rest assured it took quite a bit of cash to get him to walk away from a job where he was the highest-paid assistant in all of college football, making $2.5 million annually. As usual, Swinney is not happy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

What Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said about facing Alabama

The first official press event for the Cotton Bowl semifinal was a joint Zoom on Sunday dominated by questions to Nick Saban. Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell got a few questions about his No. 4 Bearcats and the challenge they face Dec. 31 in Arlington. From previous experience facing Alabama to the impact a former Crimson Tide running back is having with Cincinnati, Fickell’s appearance was relatively brief.
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Joel Klatt predicts the Orange Bowl winner between Michigan-Georgia and who hoists up the Heisman Trophy I THE HERD

Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the biggest college football headlines, including the College Football Playoff matchups. Klatt makes his Orange Bowl prediction between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia, along with who will win the Heisman Trophy and whether Aidan Hutchinson will gain some votes against Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Kenny Pickett.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theadvocate.com

Where will LSU coach Brian Kelly and his family live? Local Realtor offers us some ideas

Where can a football coach making roughly $10 million a year live in Baton Rouge? Anywhere he wants. Quita Cutrer doesn’t know where Brian Kelly and his family will settle down, but as real estate agent to two of the past three LSU head football coaches and many of their assistants, she has some ideas. It’s likely to be expensive, convenient to campus and probably not one where you can knock on the front door to introduce yourself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
On3.com

Florida coach Billy Napier visits excited 4-star commit Chris McClellan

Florida head coach Billy Napier and assistant Jabbar Juluke visited Owasso (Okla.) four-star defensive lineman defensive lineman Chris McClellan on Monday. McClellan apparently came away from the visit excited, tweeting “If you’re committed somewhere else..better reconsider.”. McClellanis the No. 101 prospect in the 2022 class, according to the On3 Consensus,...
FLORIDA STATE
fishduck.com

Bring Back Chip Kelly? No Thanks

There is no doubt that the Chip Kelly era at Oregon was a magical time. Kelly’s four-year tenure as Head Coach of the Oregon Ducks was the greatest run in Oregon football history. In those four years, the Ducks went 46-7 and played in three “BCS” bowl games and one national championship game. Oregon was the coolest, flashiest, and most confident brand around. Do not get me wrong; I can understand the impulse to want him back.
EUGENE, OR
rolling out

Former NFL coach rumored to be next head coach of this HBCU

Grambling State has apparently found its next football coach. FootballScoop’s John Brice reported former NFL head coach Hue Jackson is currently the front-runner to become the Tigers’ next head coach. Jackson spent this past season as the offensive coordinator under former NFL and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy