Every year, a Hollywood star (or two) joins the billionaires’ club. The Rock might be joining the club soon as he juggles a thriving acting career, his production company and multiple brands. He’s poised to join the likes of Rihanna, Tyler Perry and Kylie Jenner. It appears one of the Black Adam star’s co-stars is wanting to join the exclusive club, too. After the mogul was asked about his billionaire status, his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart opened up about his billionaire aspirations.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO