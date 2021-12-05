Man fired shots, threatened authorities while barricaded on Wellington Drive in Williamsburg, sheriff’s office says

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man faces charges after authorities say he fired multiple shots and threatened law enforcement during an hourslong barricade situation in Williamsburg on Sunday.

Officials say they responded to a welfare check for a man threatening suicide around 1:40 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of Wellington Drive, near Pocahontas Trail.

Another resident of the home told authorities at the scene that the man, identified as 41-year-old Wiliam Ware, was very agitated, armed and would not come out of the home.

Deputies say Ware threatened to shoot them, and he fired multiple shots from outside and inside the home.

William Ware (Courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Those who live in the area were asked to stay inside until they could be safely evacuated.

The situation lasted until just before midnight, when Ware left the home and was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported and Ware was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm, shooting in a public place and making threats.

No other details are currently available, but York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs thanked other local first responders for their assistance.

Wellington Drive ‘armed barricaded person’ (photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

looking down Wellington Drive (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)

media staging area near Wellington Drive (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.