ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Man fired shots, threatened authorities while barricaded on Wellington Drive in Williamsburg, sheriff’s office says

By Nathan Crawford
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y8uCn_0dEmzPoc00

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A man faces charges after authorities say he fired multiple shots and threatened law enforcement during an hourslong barricade situation in Williamsburg on Sunday.

Officials say they responded to a welfare check for a man threatening suicide around 1:40 p.m. at a house in the 100 block of Wellington Drive, near Pocahontas Trail.

Another resident of the home told authorities at the scene that the man, identified as 41-year-old Wiliam Ware, was very agitated, armed and would not come out of the home.

Deputies say Ware threatened to shoot them, and he fired multiple shots from outside and inside the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0efD_0dEmzPoc00
William Ware (Courtesy of York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)

Those who live in the area were asked to stay inside until they could be safely evacuated.

The situation lasted until just before midnight, when Ware left the home and was taken into custody. There were no injuries reported and Ware was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing a firearm, discharging a firearm, shooting in a public place and making threats.

No other details are currently available, but York-Poquoson Sheriff Danny Diggs thanked other local first responders for their assistance.

  • Wellington Drive ‘armed barricaded person’ (photo: York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DVMa_0dEmzPoc00
    looking down Wellington Drive (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o8600_0dEmzPoc00
    media staging area near Wellington Drive (WAVY photo/Madison Pearman)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hanover Sheriff’s Office investigation finds ‘no credible threat’ in rumors

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they have found “no credible threat” after rumors of safety concerns at local schools. The sheriff’s office said that they deployed additional officers to multiple Hanover schools to investigate concerns about threats after being made aware of the rumors earlier this morning. The office added […]
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Williamsburg, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Barricade#Weather#Yorkpoquosonso#Ypso#Madisonpearman#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy