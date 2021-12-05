ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 25 Texas A&M opens as Gator Bowl favorite over No. 17 Wake Forest

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time in the past four seasons, the Texas A&M football team will be heading to the Sunshine State for the postseason. The No. 25 Aggies (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will face No. 17 Wake Forest (10-3, 7-1 ACC) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. The game takes place in Jacksonville,...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bceagles.com

W2WF: No. 21 Wake Forest

Last year's Thanksgiving Day weekend was a weird time. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic laid waste to the annual traditions, and plans were either tempered or outright canceled as a result of rate spikes across the country. The sports landscape intricately intertwined to that holiday didn't feel like its usual self, and the normal hype and pageantry was absent as it had been over the summer as society adjusted to the new normal.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
AllGators

Florida Gators WR Target Evan Stewart Commits to Texas A&M

2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart has committed to Texas A&M, the Liberty (Texas) product announced on Instagram Monday evening. Stewart is the No. 2 slot receiver and No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to Sports Illustrated All-American. The Florida Gators were leaders in Stewart's recruitment over...
TEXAS STATE
und.com

Irish Advance To NCAA Quarters With Win Over Wake Forest

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The No. 4-seed Fighting Irish turned in a clinical performance, both in the final third and defensive third, in a 2-0 win over Wake Forest to advance to the NCAA quarterfinals for the fifth time in program history. Notre Dame’s clean sheet marked its sixth straight...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Oregon football: Mike Bellotti offers to coach Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Former Oregon coach Mike Bellotti has offered to lead the Ducks as interim coach in their upcoming Alamo Bowl showdown vs. Oklahoma, according to Action Network's Brett McMurphy. Oregon is currently without a head coach following Mario Cristobal's decision to bolt for Miami, while former Sooners coach Bob Stoops is serving as interim lead at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Bowl#Gator Bowl#Texas A M#Belk Bowl#Bowl Games#American Football#The Texas A M#Aggies#Sec#Espn#Action Sports#Acc#Clemson#Associated Press#Ole Miss#Lsu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wake Forest trounces Virginia Tech in ACC opener, 80-61

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Daivien Williamson tossed in 19 points and Dallas Walton scored 17 as Wake Forest pulled away in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 80-61 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Saturday. Williamson scored 11 points in the second half to help the Demon Deacons...
BLACKSBURG, VA
texags.com

The Loochador Podcast: Reacting to A&M's Gator Bowl bid & more

Every Sunday, Billy Liucci & David Nuño will break down the game that was on The Loochador Podcast, but with no game this weekend, the duo offered their thoughts on Texas A&M's invitation to the Gator Bowl to face Wake Forest and much more. Subscribe to The Loochador Podcast on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Battalion Texas AM

A&M to participate in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

After an up-and-down regular season of Texas A&M football, the Aggies are set to make their 13th-consecutive bowl game appearance. No. 23 A&M will play against No. 20 Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. A&M has made a postseason appearance every season under coach Jimbo Fisher. “We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

Wake Forest basketball preview!

#164 R.P.I. Wake Forest @ #75 R.P.I. Virginia Tech men’s basketball returns home to defend its very own Cassell after a successful enough sojourn over Maryland way. The Hokies did not play their best. Although, they did play good enough when they *had* too; or when trailing out on the BIG-1o road; and with things seemingly about to banana peel a bit and get away from them. Now they catch their inaugural 2021-2o22 Atlantic Coast Conference opener vs. Wake Forest in the 24o6o. With a possibility that Wake is vastly better (at least early on) this year than last. As these Deacons enter this contest preaching a 7 up and 1 down record. Pretty shiny, ain’t it? Nonetheless, what you wanna know is who is gonna win and by how much, rights? So, read on… to find, out!
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
272K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy