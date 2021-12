The last several weeks of the regular season for the Missouri Tigers were filled with uncertainty at the quarterback position. Starter Connor Bazelak exited an Oct. 30 game against Vanderbilt with an injury, leaving backups Brady Cook and Tyler Macon to split reps the following week against Georgia. Bazelak, who has struggled with turnovers, was benched for Cook twice in the fourth quarter since his return, including at the end of the last contest at Arkansas.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 4 DAYS AGO