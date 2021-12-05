ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Opinion | Bob Dole Endorsed Trump. But Would Today’s Party Even Consider Him a Republican?

By Jeff Greenfield
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wk8Ab_0dEmyvpX00
Then-presidential candidate Bob Dole gives a speech in 1988. | Ron Edmonds/AP Photo

Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author.

He was a Republican whose party loyalty was immutable; so much so that in 2016, he was the only one of the five living previous GOP presidential nominees to endorse Donald Trump.

In the 1976 vice presidential debate, he referred twice to “four Democrat wars” in the 20th century, provoking Walter Mondale to say that he “has richly earned his reputation as a hatchet man.”

Bob Dole, who died in his sleep overnight Sunday at age 98, had a career often seen as a testament to absolute fidelity to the Republican Party. But it was also a testament to just how large the distance has grown between the Republican Party of his heyday and now.

The moment that crystallized this most perfectly might be his farewell to the Senate he led and loved. On June 11, 1996, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee announced he was leaving the Congress in which he had served for more then 35 years, a move designed to demonstrate his total commitment to his presidential run. (Today, of course, candidates run without ever giving up their safety net in the Capitol.) In an address that lasted more than 40 minutes, Dole celebrated a type of collaboration and get-things-done spirit that now would mark him as a “RINO,” or worse.


He talked of his partnership with Sen. George McGovern, the famously liberal Democrat: “We worked together on food stamps. And I'll confess, when we first — when I made my first tour with George McGovern, I said, this guy's running for president. I wasn't convinced. There are a lot of skeptics in this chamber, probably some on each side. But you can't have pure motives, it's always something political. But after being on that trip about two or three days, I changed my mind.”

He celebrated the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act—a cause particularly meaningful to Dole, who came back from World War II with injuries serious enough to require years of rehabilitation. (The story is unforgettably told in Richard Ben Cramer’s “What It Takes: The Way to the White House.”) And it was Democratic senators he credited.

“And I'm forever grateful. I know Sen. [Ted] Kennedy and Sen. [Tom] Harkin and others are. Have you ever seen so many wheelchairs at the White House at a signing ceremony? Never,” he said. “And now more and more Americans with disabilities are full participants in the process. They're in the mainstream.”

He reached back to the bipartisan effort to rescue Social Security from financial distress.

“I remember 1983, and I know [Democratic Sen.] Pat Moynihan remembers. We were standing right over in this aisle. We had a bipartisan commission on Social Security. We had met week after week, month after month, and it was about to go down the drain. … And Sen. Moynihan and I, I think just by chance or fate or whatever, happened to meet in this aisle on my right. And we said, ‘We got to try one more time to rescue Social Security — one more time.’ It wasn't a partisan issue. And we did.”


He cited his friendship with liberal icon Hubert Humphrey, the special bond he felt with Daniel Inouye and Phil Hart, both survivors of serious World War II injuries; the mutual trust he had with Democratic Senate leaders Robert Byrd, George Mitchell and Tom Daschle.

If it is not exactly likely that either Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell would express such a sentiment about politicians across the aisle, consider the probability that a party leader in Congress would say this:

“I always thought the differences were a healthy thing, and that's why we're all so healthy—because we have a lot of differences in this chamber. I've never seen a healthier group in my life.”

Dole’s comments in his Senate farewell, remember, came from a figure who was regarded as one of the more partisan “attack dogs” of his era—a figure portrayed by Dan Aykroyd on “Saturday Night Live” as a dour, brooding grievance-collector.

What they reveal is something telling about politics then and now. For Dole, the partisan battles were surface skirmishes; the underlying point of politics was to ease the afflictions of the people who had put him into office. For any number of today’s office-holders, that must seem so 20th century.

Comments / 13

? Life is Good
5d ago

Sen Dole was one of the last real Republicans. He came from an era of respect and loyalty to the office of President. He believed in working together and respecting each other. I am 60 years old is appalled by the name calling and blatant disrespect for each other.

Reply(1)
5
Akhtar Mazloom
5d ago

He was one of the Smart and respected Republicans always. RIP SIR. Thank for your Service to our country.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸😢

Reply
5
Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mcgovern
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Tom Daschle
Person
Hubert Humphrey
Person
Robert Byrd
Person
Walter Mondale
Person
Jeff Greenfield
Person
Dan Aykroyd
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Daniel Inouye
Missouri Independent

Our political system has withered since Bob Dole’s days | Opinion

The death Sunday of Bob Dole was a potent reminder of what we have lost as a nation. Another member of the Greatest Generation has left us — another of those Depression-era kids who came together to save democracy in the dark days of World War II. The career of the 98-year-old Kansas Republican reminds […] The post Our political system has withered since Bob Dole’s days | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. POLITICS
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Bob Dole lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Congressional leaders from the U. S. House and Senate pay homage to former Senator Bob Dole for his “principled leadership” and “great patriotism” as he lay in state Thursday at the U.S. Capitol. Watch the ceremony in the player above. President Joe Biden and others gathered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democratic Senate#Ap#Gop#The Republican Party#Rino#Americans
The Independent

Services in Washington, Kansas will continue to honor Dole

Bob Dole was to be honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history." A friend of Dole's from the decades both men spent in the Senate Biden was also planning to speak at Friday's invitation-only cathedral ceremony, along with the late Kansas senator's family and close friends. Dole's casket was then set to travel to the World War II Memorial on...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Chuck Schumer Remembers Bob Dole, Cites Famous Joke Dole Told About Him

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) remembered the late Sen. Bob Dole (R-KS) on Thursday by mentioning a classic quote from the former Senate majority leader. “Bob and I never worked together in the Senate but I was not spared his famous ribbing. Don’t worry Bob, it’s safe to be between me and the cameras today,” said Schumer during the remembrance ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, where Dole, who died on Sunday at the age of 98, laid in state in the Rotunda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: SCOOP: Oz polls strong in Pa. Senate race

WILL TRUMP TALK? — New York A.G. LETITIA JAMES “is seeking a deposition from former president DONALD TRUMP early next year as part of her investigation into potential fraud inside the Trump Organization, according to people familiar with the matter,” WaPo’s Josh Dawsey and David Fahrenthold report. “James has requested to take his testimony on Jan. 7 at her New York office as part of a civil investigation into whether Trump’s company committed financial fraud in the valuations of properties to different entities.” Adds the NYT: James is pursuing a subpoena.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The US Sun

Who did Bob Dole run against for presidency?

FLAGS are flying at half-mast after former Senator Bob Dole passed away on Sunday from his battle with lung cancer. He left behind a lasting legacy, humor, and wit – even in the face of defeat and unachieved ambitions. Who did Bob Dole run against for the presidency?. Bob Dole...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Monthly

Bob Dole, RIP: Veteran, Organization Man, and the Search for “Regular Order”

Since former Senator Bob Dole died earlier this week, at 98, there’s been an outpouring of affection for the former majority leader, Republican presidential nominee and party chair, and wounded World War II veteran who was at the center of American politics for more than a generation. This wave of warm feeling might have washed over Washington had Dole passed away five years ago, before the election of Donald Trump. But after the norm-shattering turmoil of the past half decade, there was bound to be even more nostalgia for Dole. Even though he could be combative—he was even dubbed a “hatchet man”—he embodied what the Capitol Hill calls “regular order.” (Dole himself was a Trump backer, but his life in Washington—from his arrival in 1961 until his passing—was devoted to the normal Republicanism of yore.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
9K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy