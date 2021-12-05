ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Iconic sheer trail at Zion National Park to require permits

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST - Associated Press
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTqWP_0dEmyt4500

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Zion National Park will soon require reservations to hike a famous southern Utah trail perched on the edge of a red-rock cliff, officials announced Friday.

As of April 1, people who want to hike the narrow Angels Landing hike will need permits provided through a lottery system.

The lottery will be fairer to visitors and reduce crowding on the trail, said superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. Crowding is a major concern on the trail edged by a sheer cliff, where a small number of people typically fall and die every year, park officials have said.

The number of people visiting Zion has been growing rapidly in recent years, swelling from about 2.8 million visits in 2011 to nearly 4.5 million visits in 2019.

Angels Landing is one of the most sought-after destinations and more than 300,000 people hiked it in 2019, according to park officials.

There will be two lotteries, one seasonal and another for one day ahead of planned hikes. Each drawing costs $6 per person to enter and people who win must pay a $3 per person fee. That will cover the cost of running the lottery and rangers to check permits on the trail.

The permit system will apply specifically to the narrowest section of the trail, often called the “chain section” because it has metal handholds driven into the rock.

Park officials did not immediately say how many people will be allowed per day, but planning documents outlined a previous experiment that limited visitors over Memorial Day weekend to 120 people per hour on the trail.

The idea was first announced in August, and the new trail lottery plan reflects comments from more than 1,000 people, officials said.

The new system is considered a pilot project and could be adjusted as needed. Zion is located about 160 miles (250 kilometers) northeast of Las Vegas and 300 miles (483 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Comments / 0

Related
stgeorgeutah.com

Still have turkeys on your mind? DWR announces permit application dates for spring turkey hunt

SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving is a time centered around all things turkey. From cute home decor to deliciously prepared main dishes, turkeys are a big focal point of the holiday. If you like the idea of harvesting your own locally sourced turkey instead of fighting the crowds to buy one at your neighborhood supermarket, you can start planning now for next year’s Thanksgiving feast, and apply for an opportunity to hunt turkeys in Utah next spring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US News and World Report

Virginia Man Dies While Canyoneering in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A Virginia man has died while canyoneering in Southern Utah’s Zion National Park, authorities said. Andrew Arvig, 31, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was on a trip with two other people in the park known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs, officials said in a statement. The group started on the trip through Heaps Canyon Saturday but had trouble negotiating the last few rappels.
VIRGINIA STATE
Gephardt Daily

Parts of Zion National Park closed for search and rescue operation

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah, Nov. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A trail in Zion National Park has been closed during a search and rescue operation, park officials announced Sunday morning. “HEADS UP,” the Facebook statement says. “Middle and Upper Emerald Pools trail will be closed today for an active Search...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kslnewsradio.com

Zion National Park shuttles out of service until late December

Springdale, UT — Zion National Park shuttles will be out of service until after December 22, 2021. The Zion National Park Service released the information on their Twitter account Sunday morning. Zion National Park shuttles will not be in service November 29th through December 22nd. According to the tweet, visitors...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Post Register

Two rescued, one dead after canyoneering incident at Zion National Park

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (KUTV) — Two hikers were rescued and one was found dead after a search and rescue mission in Zion National Park. Teams responded to an emergency call over the weekend and park officials closed a popular trail Sunday morning due to the search. According to the...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zion National Park#Lotteries#Rangers#Ap#Angels Landing
midutahradio.com

Zion National Park On Course To Hit 5M Visitors This Year

(Zion National Park, UT) — Zion National Park could hit an all-time milestone for visitors before the end of the year. The park has already broken its record for yearly visitation with over four-point-five-million people. If visitation numbers remain strong, Zion could attract five-million visitors by the end of the year. Only three other national parks have ever reached that milestone.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

Want to hike Zion's fearsome Angels Landing trail? You'll soon need a permit

If a fear of heights doesn't stop you from hiking Zion National Park's iconic Angels Landing, not having a permit soon will. As part of a pilot program to reduce crowding on the trail, the Utah park announced starting April 1, 2022, you’ll need a permit to access its iconic chained section.
TRAVEL
Mercury News

Permits now required to hike Zion’s Angels Landing; lottery on Jan. 3

(CNN) — One of America’s most popular national park hikes will require a permit as of 2022. Officials at Zion National Park have announced that as of April 1, visitors who want to tackle the famous Angels Landing hike will have to enter an online lottery for a permit. “Angels...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
ABC4

Canyoneering pro shares safety tips after death in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – One man is dead and two others rescued while canyoneering at Zion National Park over Thanksgiving weekend. First responders say they found the group stranded nearly 300 feet above Heaps Canyon, the victim who died was still suspended from a rope. ABC4’s Southern Utah Correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro completed Lamb’s Knoll with […]
SPRINGDALE, UT
travelweekly.com

Luxury wilderness retreat will open near Zion National Park

Spirit, a new wilderness retreat one mile outside Zion National Park in Utah, is slated to open its first phase in summer 2022. The 1,100-acre property will offer 40 accommodations designed by Nomadic Resorts. There will be 36 one- and two-bedroom suites with wraparound terraces that range from 800 to...
LIFESTYLE
stgeorgeutah.com

31-year-old pronounced dead after being lowered from rope in Zion National Park; 2 people rescued

ST. GEORGE — Two people were rescued and one person was pronounced dead in Zion National Park over the weekend. Over the weekend, the Zion National Park Technical Search and Rescue Team responded to an emergency call at the exit of Heaps Canyon, according to a press release issued by the park. Rescuers found two people who were canyoneering stranded on a rock perch about 280 feet above Upper Emerald Pools.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
OutThere Colorado

5 things to know about the Rocky Mountain National Park shootout

A shootout took place near an entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park on Wednesday morning. 1. At approximately 10:15 AM on December 8, a National Park Service law enforcement officer was involved in a shootout near the Fall River Entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park after interacting with two suspects that were allegedly involved in a vehicular pursuit earlier in the morning outside of park boundaries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kslnewsradio.com

Two people stranded at Zion National Park rescued over the weekend, one pronounced dead

SPRINGDALE, Utah — The tactical search and rescue team at Zion National Park safely rescued two canyoneers stranded over the weekend. The two individuals were stock on a perch roughly 280 feet above Upper Emerald Pools. A third individual was found suspended from a rope about 20 feet below the perch. Unfortunately, that individual was lowered to the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.
SPRINGDALE, UT
reviewjournal.com

Canyoneer dies at Zion National Park over Thanksgiving weekend

A Virginia canyoneer died last weekend at Zion National Park in Utah, officials said Monday. Andrew Arvig, 31, of Chesapeake, Virginia, died Sunday during an canyoneering expedition at Heaps Canyon. Two other canyoneers in the same expedition were rescued by the park’s response team. In a statement, officials said the...
LIFESTYLE
OutThere Colorado

A battle between pedaling and peace heats up over plans for mountain bike park in Conifer

Dec. 4—CONIFER — A titanic battle of Colorado values and priorities is brewing over a proposed mountain bike park on a 9,000-foot mountain overlooking this quiet foothills community 40 minutes from Denver. On one side are the thousands of cyclists who take to the state's roads and trails every day, seeking the thrill and challenge of rolling across world-class terrain amid jaw-dropping settings. On the other are long-time mountain residents, adamant about keeping Colorado's relentless growth at bay while protecting a peacefulness and quietude that...
CONIFER, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
660
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy