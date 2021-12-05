Video shows moment woman allegedly kidnapped four children who were walking to school

Chilling video has captured the moment a woman allegedly kidnapped four young children as they were walking to school in Detroit, Michigan, before they were rescued by police officers by chance when their captor ran a red light.

Doorbell footage shows a white van speeding along and coming to a sudden halt by the side of a road, before shouting can be heard in the audio.

A tree blocks the full view of four siblings aged 11, eight, seven and five as they are allegedly abducted by 37-year-old Stephanie Marie Binder.

The terrifying ordeal unfolded around 7.30am on 30 November as the children – an 11-year-old boy, an eight-year-old girl, a seven-year-old girl, and a five-year-old – walked to school together.

Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said Ms Binder was driving a stolen vehicle and kidnapped the four children from the side of the road.

The suspect had the children in her car when she was pulled over by Detroit police officers along Grand River Avenue and Evergreen Avenue for running a red light.

Authorities said that, when the officers approached the vehicle and saw the children in the back seat, they began to think something wasn’t right.

Police Chief James White said in a press conference that the officers asked Ms Binder if the children were hers to which she replied yes “but the children were shaking their head no”.

Ms Binder was arrested and charged with four counts of kidnapping – child enticement, four counts of unlawful imprisonment, one count of unlawfully driving away of an automobile, and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property – a motor vehicle.

Ms Binder is not related to the children, who have since been safely returned to their family.

She was arraigned on Friday where her bond was set at $5m.