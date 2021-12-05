Why Do Hamsters Eat Their Own Babies? 10 Weird Facts You Didn't Know About The Rodent

When “Shipping Wars,” first aired on the A&E network, new viewers of the show were a little surprised to find out what the show was all about. The world of transport is familiar to all but so unfamiliar to most. We know things get to point A from point B and that things are delivered to us when we buy them or order them, but we never take the time to think about the backbone of the entire country – the people who get everything to consumers. That’s what people like Jessica Samko do, and she was someone the world did not expect the see. The adorable blonde is not what most people think a transport personality looks like, but here she is living her life as a reality star. And, here is everything you need to know about her.

