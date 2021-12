New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s legendary CHAOS stable has a new member. Rocky Romero confirmed on Thursday that Trent’s mom Sue is now part of the group. Trent and Sue returned to AEW on last night’s episode of Dynamite. She pulled up backstage in a minivan and revealed the return of her son Trent. He had been off of AEW television since the summer. Trent was forced to take a break from in-ring action to undergo neck surgery.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO